SENECA FALLS — Hemp is hot … and a little bit complicated.
New this year at Empire Farm Days is a Hemp Center, and programs were planned for each of the event’s three days to explain different facets of this up-and-coming crop in New York state.
On Wednesday morning, it was a packed crowd that came to hear four speakers discuss the growing hemp industry. Their topics ranged from the differences between growing hemp for its fiber and seed vs. its CBD (cannabidiol) properties; how New York state is working to support and regulate this new agricultural industry; and how to grow and harvest this plant.
Chris Becker, a plant pathologist with BAAR Scientific LLC in Phelps, noted there are about 50,000 products that can be made with hemp — ranging from hemp seeds which can be added to foods, extracted hemp oil for lotions, cosmetics, salad dressings/marinades and even paint and varnishes; the fibers, which can be used in textiles, paper, as animal bedding and in building materials like insulation and floorboards; and even the highly absorbent leaves, which can be used as mulch and in compost.
“There’s really something for everybody,” Becker said.
But a big part of the fast-growing hemp market is the CDB (cannabidiol) component. The seeds do not contain CBDs, Becker said, and how a grower plans to market the hemp determines how it is grown.
Hemp grown for its fibers and seeds is planted in fields by seed and stalks grow upwards of 10 feet. CBD growers, however, start their seeds indoors and transplant the young plants in rows 6-8 feet apart. Those cultivars, selected for cannabidiol levels in excess of 10 percent, grow into bushes.
Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, who represents the city of Binghamton and the towns of Union and Vestal, has been a strong advocate of the hemp industry. For her, it not only makes sense to offer farmers an alternative crop to grow but noted hemp’s many uses make it a logical partner with manufacturing.
“Binghamton is an old industrial town that used to make things,” Lupardo said. “I want to help my community make things, which is what it is suited to.”
Lupardo explained that the U.S. Farm Bill of 2014 allowed statewide pilot research programs for hemp. In New York, SUNY Morrisville and Cornell University assumed the challenge and planted the program’s first plants.
Today — just five years later — New York has 15,000 approved acres for hemp production, 451 permanent growers and 114 processors. The majoring of growers — 358 — are interested in growing hemp for its CBD properties, Lupardo said, adding there are currently 134 growing applications pending.
“We’re now one of the top 10 growers in the country and highly respected for our approach,” she said.
Oversight of this nascent industry is the current focus. Lupardo said she is introducing legislation that will establish proper labeling standards.
Also speaking were Jeff Kostuik of Saskatoon, Canada, who has grown hemp for almost 20 years and is director of the Canadian Hemp Trade Alliance. In Canada six cultivars are approved for growing and all are low in CBD levels. He called hemp “an amazing plant,” but one which is also “a baby” when it comes to getting established. The plant needs fertile soil and “doesn’t like its feet wet.” Crop rotation is important when you grow hemp, he said, and harvesting can be challenging because of the plant’s woody stalks, deep roots and the fact it can grow 12 to 13 feet high.
Allen Gandelman of Cortland, an organic vegetable farmer who grows hemp for its CBD properties, said harvesting CBD cultivars is labor intensive — he needs 30-plus people to hand harvest his plants — and requires much storage space.
“It’s the harvesting part that’s really difficult,” he said, estimating that every acre of hemp that is grown for CBD purposes requires 2,000-to-3,000 square feet of drying. Normally it takes about 10 days for the hanging plants to dry.
Soil contamination can also be an issue, as can spraying.
“We are growing a crop that has a medicinal value,” he said, noting hemp’s roots are deep and can easily absorb contaminants. He spoke about a crop that was planted near an old apple orchard and which when tested contained high levels of arsenic, once a common spray for apples.
After the lectures, about 50 people wandered to the demonstration field to see hemp up close and to hear more from Becker — who had planted that field in late June (normally it’s better to get the crop in by June 1 but this season’s rainy spring hampered that goal).
Among those listening was Josh Allyn of Skaneateles, who this year is growing his first crop of hemp for CBD production. Allyn, who recently returned from Colorado, saw an opportunity and planted about 5-6 acres on his farm, Tap Root Fields.
“It’s tough,” he said. “It’s a late season because of the early spring rain. This year is a learning year for us.”
Allyn grew the plant indoors in Colorado so adapting to the outdoors has proven challenging. He added that there is a lack of processing facilities in New York, so he and his partners are looking to process the plants themselves in the future.
Allyn said he is also interested in growing hemp for its fiber and seed properties as well.
“It’s an exciting new thing I think,” he said.
