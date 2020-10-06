SENECA FALLS — New ownership has meant a new location for Empire Farm Days.
Lee Newspapers Inc. of Montgomery County bought Empire Farm Days in January 2020 from the Empire State Potato Growers Inc.
Farm Days, a three-day summer event, was established at the Rodman Lott & Son Farms in Seneca Falls in 1988 and has been there ever since — until now. The 2020 event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Lee Newspapers had been advertising the 2021 show for the Lott Farm.
Bruce Button, vice president of Lee Newspapers, an agricultural media company, wasn’t happy with the decision of Seneca County not to issue permits for the 2020 show, but initially planned to return to the Seneca Falls site.
Now, however, the company’s Country Folks publication announced that Empire Farm Days will move to the Palladino & Carley Farm in Pompey, Onondaga County, next Aug. 3-5. That farm hosted Empire Farm Days from 1978-80 and again in 1986-87 before it moved to Seneca Falls.
Button is quoted in Country Folks’ latest publication as saying the new site offers an onsite farm store and cafe, a brewhouse, a petting zoo and an event center. He also said it has easy access from Route 81 and the state Thruway, has strong cell phone service, WiFi access and office space.
“Summer farm shows are always a challenge because of the weather and often the location,” Button said. “The weather can be hot and dry or hot and wet and accommodations can be miles away. In choosing the Palladino & Carley Farm as a location for the next several years, we are able to offer many conveniences that are not normally associated with a summer farm show.”
Ralph Lott is an owner and operator of the Lott Farm. He’s also a member of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors.
“We were floored when we heard it in a phone call. They said they weren’t coming back here and that was it. No negotiations or anything,” Lott said Monday. “We’re disappointed. We had no idea and had the site prepared for next year. I’m getting calls from exhibitors asking what’s going on.”
He said the Pompey Farm is about a quarter the size of the Lott Farm site.
“It’s a shame for Seneca County, but life goes on," Lott said. "We didn’t have a contract for next year yet, which we usually have by now. Maybe that was a sign they were going to move. We heard little from them since they bought the show."
He said the farm is in the middle of harvest, especially soybeans.
“We need to have the site produce revenue, either by a show or going back into production. We’ll figure it out,” he said, noting that the soybean crop is excellent despite the drought-like summer.
The event began in 1930 as Potato Field Days and moved to various locations in upstate New York. It was not conducted from 1942-45 during World War II.