SENECA FALLS — Empire Farm Days is moving to a new spot on the calendar in 2020, and the three-day expo at Rodman Lott & Son Farms will shift its time frame as well.
Show Manager Jamie Meyer announced Tuesday that the 2020 edition of the long-running agricultural trade show will occur July 29-31, roughly a week or two ahead of its usual slot. The new dates have the expo opening on Wednesday and concluding Friday, a switch from the traditional Tuesday-Thursday format.
“The new scheduling is intended to make the event more easily accessible by farmers and farm employees,” Meyer said. “The design of the show will continue to expand exhibits, demonstrations and programs of interest to those in production agriculture as well as for farm families and those interested in small farms and rural living.”
Next year will mark the 90th installment of Farm Days. It began as Potato Field Day in Honeoye in 1930, and was hosted by farms around the state for many years. It expanded to a two-day event in 1961, and was renamed Empire Farm Days in 1967.
Rodman Lott & Son Farms first hosted the expo in 1988, and has welcomed visitors to the three-day show every year since. According to Meyer, it’s estimated to have an annual impact of more than $2 million on the local economy.
Details on the 2020 Empire Farm Days event will be posted at www.empirefarmdays.com, and on the show’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Anyone interested in reserving exhibit space for the 2020 show can contact the show office at (585) 526-5356.
Empire Farm Days is sponsored by the Empire State Potato Growers, a nonprofit organization of growers that provides information, legislative and research support, grower education, and a unified voice for the betterment of New York’s potato industry.