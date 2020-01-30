PHELPS — A Halco Energy employee was injured Thursday afternoon while cutting scrap metal with an electric saw, resulting in a fire that damaged a building at the company’s County Road 6 site.
Hal Smith, the longtime owner of Halco, said the employee — he declined to name the person other than calling him Frank — was cutting scrap metal with an electric chop saw in what is known as the recycling building when something hit him in the face. The employee managed to walk to the office.
“He was shook up, but talking and joking,” Smith said.
Smith said co-workers were tending to the employee when they heard an explosion. Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff said the injured worker had reported there was a fire in the building when he left to seek help. While Harloff said he was told the employee suffered serious facial injuries, Ontario County sheriff’s office Lt. Dave Cirencione said he believed the employee would be all right after treatment.
Phelps Ambulance personnel treated the employee at the scene for facial injuries. He was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Harloff said the incident was first reported as a fire in a Dumpster or recycling bin just after 2 p.m. An assistant chief from the Oaks Corners Fire Department arrived to find what Harloff called a “well-involved building.” Due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area, a tanker task force to bring in water was called.
The Phelps, Lyons, Geneva, Junius, North Side and Marbletown fire departments provided mutual aid.
Harloff said Halco employees tried to put out the fire with extinguishers, but firefighters wound up putting out the blaze. He said the fire was under control in about 50 minutes.
The north end of the building, the recycling area where the employee was working, was damaged extensively. Harloff said the building had two other compartments with less damage — a section for waste heating oil and a section used for storage of mechanical equipment.
Smith was glad to hear his employee likely would recover from the incident.
“That’s our biggest concern, that he is going to be OK,” Smith said. “Obviously, everything in the building can be replaced.”