WILLARD — The closure of the Willard Drug Treatment Campus, which was announced in November, becomes reality in a few days.
On Thursday, for the first time in 153 years, the 650-acre campus overlooking Seneca Lake in this southern Seneca County community will be silent and empty. That’s when the medium-security facility will close, a move that forced its 268 employees to find new jobs or make other decisions related to their futures.
One of them is Corrections Officer Ryan Rank, who told a media outlet in November that he was married, had two young children, and Willard had been a wonderful place to work.
“I get to go home to my children every day and if we close, that will not be happening,” Rank said at the time. “I’ll probably be shipped across the state somewhere and be starting all over, working no idea where.”
Rank took a job as a corrections officer at maximum-security Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus, a few miles north of Willard, so he’s undoubtedly happy to not have to uproot his family.
Thirteen acres of the former Willard Psychiatric Center campus were converted to a state drug treatment center in 1995. State officials said the decision to close it was a dwindling inmate population. Many employees have taken steps to remain with the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, and others, besides Rank, have made the move to Five Points.
Officials said no layoffs were anticipated and the DOCCS was working closely with the various bargaining units at Willard to provide them with opportunities for priority placement through voluntary transfers, as well as bumping rights at other state facilities or agencies as the result of the formal civil-service process that is followed after the closure of a correctional facility.
Patsy Cornacchio of Elmira, the business agent for the western region of the New York State Corrections Officers Police Benevolent Association, said the union represents 228 corrections officers and sergeants at Willard. Cornacchio said union members are prohibited from talking to the media — which is why, other than Cornacchio, none were interviewed for this story.
Cornacchio said about 61 officers remain at Willard.
“The majority who wanted to keep working for corrections have accepted transfers to Five Points in Romulus, Auburn Correctional, and Cayuga Correctional in Moravia,” Cornacchio said. “Some have gone to Elmira Correctional, which is where I will be working from as a union official. It’s where I live, but I will still be traveling to the 12 facilities in the western region.”
Cornacchio began work as a corrections officer in 1995, when the Willard campus opened. He worked there in that capacity until August 2021, when he took his union job.
“Some of those at Willard with the least seniority had to accept transfers to facilities all over the state, although efforts were made to keep them as close to home as possible,” he said.
Civilian employees were offered jobs at agencies statewide in order to avoid layoffs.
“There will be a skeleton crew from Five Points to come in and pack up, along with other staff. That process should take 4-6 weeks,” Cornacchio explained. “Thursday will be a sad day for the community, the workers, families and inmates. Willard had a good program. When it started in 1995, it was unique, and now it’s gone. The economic impact will hit hard.”
The 108 inmates at Willard, well below the facility’s capacity of 664, will be relocated to Lakeview Shock Incarceration Facility in Chautauqua County.
As for the buildings, corrections officials say they will work with the Office of General Services and Empire State Development Corp. to find a new tenant. Upon closure of the drug treatment campus, the state will begin the decommissioning process to protect the assets for potential reuse.
The 2021-22 state budget authorizes the governor to close six of the state’s 50 prisons as incarcerated populations decline. It will save an estimated $142 million, state officials say.
Back in the day, southern Seneca County residents usually could find a decent, long-term job at Willard Psychiatric Center or the Seneca Army Depot in Romulus. However, the sprawling psychiatric center, which opened in 1869, closed its doors in 1995. The Depot closed in 2000 after 59 years. Five Points was built on the southern portion of the former Depot.
State and local officials, including state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and state Assemblymen Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, and Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, have decried the closing, including the new policy that allows a governor to close a correctional facility with a 90-day notice, not one year, as was required before. Opponents say the closing of an alternative to incarceration facility designed to help offenders return to society is shortsighted, and it uproots employees and families. While no layoffs were planned, selling a home and moving to a new community and school on short notice, or commuting long distances, were cited as unfair.
Area restaurants, gas stations and other businesses already have felt the loss as the Willard workforce dwindles. In addition, volunteers like youth sports coaches will depart, and the real-estate market will feel the impact too.