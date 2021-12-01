BENTON — The Humane Society of Yates County is taking part in a national pet adoption event to coincide with the holiday season.
“Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope,” which is organized by the Michigan-based Bissell Pet Foundation, will run from Dec. 6-20. The Yates shelter, on Route 14A north of Penn Yan, has participated in past Bissell events.
“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets,” said Cathy Bissell, the foundation’s founder. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”
Participating shelters across the country will reduce adoption fees to help pets find their adoptive families. Over the years, Bissell events have helped more than 67,000 pets find homes.
During the nationwide events, the foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees of $25 or less in some cases. The “Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope” event will be hosted in more than 230 shelters in 41 states and Canada.
Officials said not every local shelter is participating for the full event. Potential adopters are encouraged to see the “Empty the Shelters” website (bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters) for those that are.
The humane societies of Schuyler and Tompkins counties are also participating.