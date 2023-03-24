Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.