GENEVA — The cleanup of contaminated properties circling the former Geneva Foundry on Jackson Street is in its seventh and final year, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said.
“We are very happy that we met our commitments made back seven years ago,” said David Chiusano, project manager for the DEC’s Division of Environmental Remediation. “We’re very happy with the way it turned out.”
And it has been an expensive one. According to the DEC, as of March 2023, the total cost of the remediation is approximately $28.25 million. This figure includes engineering, lab and construction costs. Original estimates from seven years ago estimated the work at a little over $16 million.
The project involves removing contaminated soil — lead and arsenic — and restoring properties in the Foundry Zone on the city’s north side. Air emissions from the facility’s furnace contained lead and arsenic, which were deposited into the soil in the surrounding area. State officials determined more than 200 properties were contaminated.
However, a community firestorm emerged when it was revealed that residents were not informed until 2016 that the soil on their properties could pose health hazards. State and city officials knew of the contamination many years earlier, but took no action to communicate with affected neighborhoods until the DEC announcement nearly five years ago.
In 2017, the DEC embarked on a project funded by the state’s Superfund program to remove the contaminated soils from properties in city wards 5 and 6.
Over the past six years, 179 properties have been cleaned up and restored, the DEC said.
Soil removal and restoration activities resumed this month and are likely to continue into December, weather permitting, according to the DEC. Chiusano said the relatively mild winter allowed crews to keep working.
The DEC said the final 38 properties identified as containing contaminated soil will be remediated in the areas of Genesee, Geneva, Lewis and Tillman streets. Additionally, DEC, though project contractor Labella Associates of Rochester, also removed contaminated soil from Genesee Park last fall.
Chiusano said restoration of Genesee Park starts in April, and the agency should be wrapped with its portion of the park project in early June. The city will then embark on a $200,000 plan to upgrade Genesee Park, including the installation of concrete seating areas, foundations for a small performance stage, benches, planters and any electrical work. There is also a plan to install a statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who spoke at the park several times.
The DEC engineer said the Geneva Foundry Zone project “is one of the largest ones I had,” adding that the first two years were a learning process, allowing them to refine its approach through the following years.
He said the Foundry Zone project, which had an estimated completion date of 5-10 years, would not have been a success without the buy-in by residents, cooperation of city officials, and capable on-site staff and a good contractor.
“These projects are never easy,” he said.
Chiusano added that the DEC did not cut corners on the remediation or restoration. If sidewalks needed replacing, they were, and sometimes driveways, bushes or even decks were razed and redone when necessary.
“The neighborhood (where the work took place) looks fantastic,” he said.
He noted that some work will continue into 2024, including final cleanup and removal of project equipment and materials in staging areas, along with any remaining restoration work that doesn’t get done this year.
As in past years, DEC said it will be meeting with affected property owners to review and discuss their soil data and confirm consent to access their properties for remediation and restoration.