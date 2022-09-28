GENEVA — An innovative co-working space launched by the city six years ago to encourage entrepreneurship is closing its doors at the end of the year.
According to co-owner Maureen Ballatori, Port 100 was home over the course of its existence to nearly 100 members and 50 businesses at 100 Castle St., space that was renovated by building owner Dave Linger with city assistance.
“I think the pandemic had a big effect on that space,” Ballatori said Tuesday. “We were on a great trajectory (prior to Covid-19).”
Port 100’s second co-working space on East Avenue in downtown Rochester will remain open. Ballatori said that space recovered quickly when the pandemic eased.
Ballatori owns Port 100 with Craig Webster, whose company, Webster Management, also manages the Geneva Enterprise Development Center. He will assume full ownership in January, she said.
Port 100 features work spaces for up to 12 permanent full-time members and other options as well. The site provides all the workings of a business office.
Ballatori has a special place in her heart for Port 100. Her company, 29 Design Studio Branding and Marketing, evolved from a one-person operation to eight employees. Her business will move over to an adjacent spot in the building, called the Nathaniel Block.
“It’s been such an awesome space for us,” she said.
It was Ballatori, with help from the Ontario County Industrial Development Agency, who spearheaded the effort to save the facility after City Council ending funding for the co-working space as part of the 2020 budget. The IDA provided $30,000 over three years to make up for the loss of city funding.
“We were fortunate to have the county step in,” she said. “With that funding (from the IDA), we had broken even and would have needed that level of funding to continue.”
Ballatori noted that the agency was open to renewing the support for another three years. However, the responsibilities of managing her growing business and family concerns — she is the mother of two younger children — also factored into her decision to close Port 100.
Ballatori said she is proud of what Port 100 has accomplished, noting that a number of businesses and non-profits were members over the six-year run. The space currently has 16 members.
“I didn’t see this as a failure,” she emphasized. “The space ran its course, but I think shared spaces are here to stay. Look at Monaco’s at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday. It’s full.”
Monaco’s Coffee is a bustling establishment on Washington Street that draws a number of people with laptops in hand.
Linger looks at Port 100 as a success as well. He noted that former city manager Matt Horn and Sage Gerling, then director of neighborhood initiatives, were searching for space for a co-working site and chose his building.
“This building was a dilapidated mess,” he said. “They looked past the mess.”
The building was not only renovated to provide space for Port 100 and a retail/office space, it also features 14 apartments with 100 percent occupancy, he noted.
Linger believes the renovation has helped encourage development in a part of Castle that had been somewhat of an afterthought.
“It’s been an ongoing process, but Castle has come a long way,” he said.
Ballatori expressed thanks to Linger, who helped Port 100 deal with a downturn in tenants during the pandemic.
“Co-working spaces are not covid-friendly,” Linger observed. “They (Port 100) were great tenants. I have nothing but positive things to say. It’s just been a tough couple of years for the business.”