SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls water treatment plant needs $24 million in upgrades. That’s what Lesen Haracz of Barton & Loguidice told the Town Board at its Sept. 6 meeting.
The town plans to apply for a $5 million state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant to defray some of the cost.
“The previous board commissioned a study of the water plant, using a $20,000 grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority,” Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara said. “That study recommended $24 million in upgrades. We must do some of those recommended items, but not all. Some can be done in the future.”
Haracz said a preliminary engineering report shows that the Parker Road plant in Fayette, which was built in 1939, was upgraded in 1982 and 2005 — “but it needs more upgrades. It’s more than 40 years old,” she said.
Ferrara said the $24 million estimate is for plant upgrades only. He noted that figure doesn’t include upgrades to the water pumping and distribution system.
“That’s why we need a county water and sewer authority,” board member Steve Churchill said.
Ferrara said MRB Group is conducting a water and sewer feasibility study for Seneca County. Later, Churchill said engineers should reconsider a recommendation to replace the ultraviolet disinfection system with chlorine only.
“We will apply for other grants as we are made aware of them,” Ferrara said, adding that the new, federal infrastructure bill also could be a source of funds for the project.
The board approved a State Environmental Quality Review motion, designating the town as lead agency in that process. The board also voted to agree to bond for the project. Both actions were required to apply for a WIIA grant.
In other action Sept. 6:
• AWARD — Police Chief Stu Peenstra presented a civilian life-saving award to 16-year-old Hannah Sullivan.
Peenstra relayed that shortly before 3:30 p.m. June 11, police received a 911 call about a person who fell into the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, near the Ovid Street bridge.
“Hannah jumped and got the girl to stay afloat and helped get her to a nearby boat,” Peenstra said, noting the girl was 14. “She saved her life.”
• TRIBUTE — Allison Stokes paid tribute to late Town Board member Dave DeLelys, who died earlier this year, and Wilhelmina Pusmucans who died in August. DeLelys was cited for his efforts on the environment, while Pusmucans was praised for establishing the Ludovico Sculpture Trail on the south side of the canal.
• 60 STATE ST. — Town Attorney Patrick Morrell said that after much delay, the title to the former village hall at 60 State St. has been transferred to Casey and Christopher Galloway of Seneca Falls. They plan to open an Italian restaurant there.
The project has been approved for Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, and the property will return to the tax roll.