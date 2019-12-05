SENECA FALLS — The closure of a portion of West Bayard Street due to a crumbling culvert was a major topic at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting.
The board ended up voting unanimously to direct town engineers Barton & Loguidice to begin to work on a possible solution and represent the town’s interests in a dispute over whether the town or the state is responsible for fixing the problem.
The section from Ovid to Bridge street has been closed to through traffic since Aug. 29 after state officials discovered that the 100-year-old culvert under the roadway taking water from a pond on the south side to the Cayuga-Seneca Canal on the north side was deteriorating and posed a threat of a roadway collapse.
A telephone conference call Wednesday between town and state Canal Corporation officials could shed more light on the situation.
The discussion began with comments from resident Mary Grace of 10 Barker St. Barker Street has become a main detour route around the closed-off section of West Bayard.
“My neighbors and I are affected by the detoured traffic to the point where it’s a safety issue,” Grace said. She said Barker is normally a quiet, narrow street that has seen trucks, fire trucks, ambulances, school buses and many other vehicles using it, nearly causing at least two accidents.
“This also has an impact on Ferrara Lumber on West Bayard and downtown businesses. With 2020 set to be a big year for visitors because of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, it’s not good to have a major street closed. This needs to be fixed soon,” she said.
Supervisor-elect Mike Ferrara said he and the board are working to resolve the problem, agreeing that it is causing a hardship to many. He said he hopes the conference call will be productive and lead to a solution.
“This culvert will be costly to fix so the road can be reopened. We have to convince the Canal Corporation that it’s their responsibility. We’ve got State Senator Pam Helming and Assemblyman Brian Kolb on board, ready to help,” Ferrara said. He said the state will not drain the canal this year and if the town goes to court to push its claim that the state is responsible, that also would be costly.
“Speeding by those using these streets as a detour is also an issue,” Grace said.
The Police Department has posted signs telling motorists to avoid using Barker, Center, Mechanic, Maynard and South streets as detours. Supervisor Greg Lazzaro said the town has information that the culvert is the state’s responsibility and he urged that the detour, even if longer for motorists, should be enforced.
It also was said that there is a six-ton limit on vehicles on the streets that could be strictly enforced. Police Chief Stu Peenstra said Wednesday that the detour to Ovid Street will be enforced for only vehicle over six tons. Vehicles lighter than that can still use the side streets as detours, with increased speed limit enforcement.
In a related move, the board agreed to hold off paying for new equipment for the Water and Sewer Department until it can figure out the West Bayard Street culvert issue.
In other action Tuesday, the board:
SPEED LIMIT: Voted 5-0 to refer a petition from residents of Noble and Lower Lake Roads and Garden Street Extension to lower the current 55 mile per hour speed limit on those roads east of Route 89 to the state Department of Transportation.
MEETINGS: Set the year-end meeting for noon Dec. 27 and the 2020 organizational and regular meeting for 6 p.m. Jan. 7. That’s when Supervisor-elect Mike Ferrara will take over for Lazzaro and board members-elect Steve Churchill and Dawn Dyson will succeed Vic Porretta and Lou Ferrara.
WARNING: Heard from Lazzaro who, at his last regular meeting before leaving office, issued a warning about town finances. He said that “some hard decisions will need to be made in the years to come.”
“Programs need to be reduced, not continue to grow. That will grow taxes, which will hurt growth,” he said. “We need infrastructure. If we improve infrastructure, people will come. It sounds corny, coming from a popular movie, but I urge the new board to consider that.”