GENEVA — Enrollment at St. Francis-St. Stephen School on Elmwood Avenue is up 27% over the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Principal Suzanne Pohorence, who begins her second year, said enrollment grew from 86 to 110 students.
The school offers instruction from pre-kindergarten for 3-year-olds through eighth grade.
Ashley Sykes is the new fourth-grade teacher, while long-term substitute teacher John Addyman has been hired permanently as middle school mathematics and seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher.
“We are offering after-school dance for students in all grades,” Pohorence said. “We are looking to partner with a few other individuals and groups to offer more enrichment activities after school as the year progresses.”
The school is offering before-school childcare from 7-8 a.m. for working parents, and the school lunch program has expanded to include hot lunches four days a week and the availability of milk.
Tuition for the new year increased by $100.
“We are excited to have refreshed our school in many ways,” Pohorence said. “We were able to purchase new bathroom stalls, classroom blinds, smartboards and Chromebooks. Thanks to the Harry J. Touhey bequeath, we were able to renovate a new library space. We have an amazing group of teachers who are eager to teach and grow students in faith, knowledge and service.”
The school is a merger of St. Francis School and St. Stephen School, which happened in 1982. St. Francis opened in 1862 and St. Stephen in the early 1900s.