WATERLOO — Without opposition, Mike Enslow was elected chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors for 2023.
The Waterloo Republican is serving his second term on the 14-member board. Last year, he was Republican majority leader and chaired the board’s Human Services Committee.
The Edwards Road resident owns and operates Enstech Automotive Sales & Service. As chairman, Enslow will be paid an annual salary of $18,573.
“Thank you for your support and confidence for my appointment. It’s an honor to lead this board in 2023. It means a lot to me,” Enslow said after being administered the oath of office by County Clerk Christina Lotz. “I hope we can work as a team together as we plan for the retirement of key county staff in 2023, keep the county running effectively and smoothly as possible. And I hope the gap between the north and south ends of the county of the past can end and we work as one Seneca County. I know we can do that, working together.”
Enslow pointed to the ongoing issues with the Cayuga Nation, how to spend $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, finding the best reuse of the vacant Willard Psychiatric Center property, and county water and sewer services as key issues to be addressed in 2023.
“I think we have the right group to address these issues and make the county better, a good place to visit, live and work,” he said.
Enslow praised outgoing board chairman Bob Hayssen of Varick, who did not seek another year as chairman. Hayssen served as chair a total of eight years encompassing multiple stints.
The organizational meeting lasted 13 minutes.
In other organizational steps taken Wednesday:
• Supervisor Mike Reynolds of Covert was reappointed finance director and jury board member.
• The board’s 13 Republicans met in caucus earlier and selected Bob Shipley of Waterloo as majority leader. The board’s sole Democrat, Kyle Barnhart of Lodi, will be minority leader.
• Supervisors designated the Finger Lakes Times as its official newspaper. “If we had another option, I would go with it,” Don Trout of Waterloo said after the vote.
Enslow’s first regular meeting as chairman will be Tuesday. He will determine the chairpersons and makeup of the board’s standing and special committees.