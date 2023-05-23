WATERLOO — Asylum seekers from the southern border cannot be housed humanely in Seneca County.
In a statement released Friday, Seneca County Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Enslow said Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams “need to understand and respect that they just cannot send people upstate and expect counties to take care of them in a humane and safe way when the city cannot do that.”
Seneca County is one of many in upstate being asked to consider housing an influx of people from the southern border.
“Mayor Adams should declare New York City is no longer a sanctuary city. The mayor knows he cannot handle these people and treat them humanely at the same time,” Enslow said. “Seneca County cannot do it. If we could, we would welcome people with open arms. I hope the state recognizes the strain this would put on the smallest of counties and utilizes the resources available in nearby metro areas. We need open communication and transparency from the governor and mayor.
“As much as we would love to help everyone, we have to be mindful that taking care of our citizens and looking out for their safety and best interests come first. Our housing situation is currently bursting at the seams and combines with a stressed and overworked public assistance network. We try to do our best we can every day for our citizens, but despite that, when the elements of Mother Nature are at their worst, some of our homeless population are still transported to other counties for shelter.”
Enslow said that since the middle of last week he has been involved in multiple phone calls and meetings on the issue with New York City and state officials, the New York State Association of Counties, local colleagues, constituents, the governor’s office, Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce, and the county Department of Human Services.
“The bottom line is that the state simply has no plan,” Enslow said. “(New York City) itself received $1 billion for people coming in that they themselves aren’t able to take care of in a humane manner.”
Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, released a statement Monday morning in agreement with Seneca County’s position on the issue.
“I have spoken with county leaders in my district and reiterated they have my full support. The state must communicate openly and urgently with our county leaders should the state be seriously considering the use of properties in their communities,” Helming said in the statement. “I also believe our counties should have local control and the ultimate say on any decision. Local housing and resources are already strained. Our counties should not be forced to manage a crisis caused by the failure of our federal and state governments and New York City.”