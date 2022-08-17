WATERLOO — Seneca County Board of Supervisors member Mike Enslow wants to give some county workers a bonus.
It does not appear to be that simple.
At the board’s Aug. 9 meeting, Enslow, R-Waterloo, proposed a $1,000 bonus for full-time workers and a $500 bonus for part-time workers. Those not receiving state and federal money earmarked for healthcare workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic would qualify for the bonuses.
Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls, and Jeff Trout, R-Fayette, agreed such a payment needs to be negotiated with the Civil Service Employees Association, the union representing the workers involved.
“This is the wrong direction,” Ferrara said. “Things are being taken care of in contract talks. I question if this is legal.”
Trout said it would appear to be a violation of the state’s Taylor Law, which governs public employees. He called it a “gift to employees without being negotiated.”
“It’s been done,” Enslow replied. “Some didn’t get a raise, and this helps correct that.”
After more discussion, Don Trout, R-Waterloo, suggested the bonuses be given “if it’s not illegal” to do so. It was noted that he cost of the bonuses would amount to around $360,000.
Ferrara said the county’s labor law attorney should provide an opinion on the legality of Enslow’s proposal.
“It sound good, but it counters what we’re trying to negotiate,” Jeff Trout said.
An amendment was proposed noting the bonuses would be provided if legal. That passed by a vote of 9-5.
However, the vote on the amended original resolution drew more debate. Another amendment, to refer the matter to the board’s Finance Committee “for more details” on Aug. 23, was approved by a 13-1 vote. Enslow was opposed.
“The whole reason I brought this up is to promote retention, recruitment and incentives for our dedicated full- and part-time employees,” Enslow said later.
Enslow said 42 people have received bonuses through grants and there will likely be more as more state money are received.
“I do not like that other employees are left out,” he said. “I don’t think it’s fair that other employees are being left behind.”
Enslow said there are about 369 full-time county employees and 73 part-time workers.
“The whole thing depends on how it is vetted and how it is classified as to who would be entitled to these one-time bonuses,” Enslow said. “These numbers would vary depending on how the process is vetted.”
He said neighboring counties have done this “and had great success taking our employees” from the county.
“There is also negotiations going on to try and increase their hourly wages that is not finished,” Enslow added. “My initial proposal is to use federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds for the bonuses.”