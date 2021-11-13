SENECA FALLS — Entries are being accepted for the 12th annual Bedford Falls Gingerbread House Contest that is part of the It’s A Wonderful Life Festival.
Entries are being accepted by the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center at 89 Fall St. Competition age groups are 7 and younger, 8-13, 14-18, and adult.
Gingerbread houses made for the judging contest will be on display during the December festival, and winners will be determined by votes cast by visitors during the five-day event scheduled for Dec. 8-12. Voting will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 8-11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12. Winners will be announced the week following the festival.
The gingerbread houses can be made at the Heritage and Tourism Center or at home. Submissions are due by 4 p.m. Dec. 6.
Children 18 and younger are invited to join with museum staff for gingerbread house decorating workshops. The workshops are free, and all pre-built houses and supplies will be provided.
There are only 10 spots available for each session. Those interested must RSVP by Nov. 30 at (315) 568-1510 or programs@sfheritagetourism.org.