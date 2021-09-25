I remember living in St. Mary’s, Ga., before I-95 came through. It was hot and muggy. The coldest it ever got was just touching freezing and then only for an hour or so.
July and August were, to put it mildly, unbearable. Air conditioning then was out of the question. A 1960s air conditioner, the Cold Spot Sears Best, was $274 according the Sears catalog of that era. That would be close to $3,000 in today’s dollars. Today, you can pick up an equivalent air conditioner for $150 or less than $15 in 1960 currency. Being a second generation American, I was taught the frivolity of such comforts and that they were unnecessary. So what’s my point?
In 1960 about less than 2% of all households in the United States had air conditioning. Today 90% do. It appears that once one has a taste of the good life, we never want to go back.
Historically, there were more pragmatic reasons motivating the development of air conditioning. For example, early investment in AC technology was for the preservation of meat and produce; one design of air conditioner was used to reduce the fever of malaria victims, then later to reduce temperatures in hospital operating rooms to minimize infection and to cool the attendants. Mr. Carrier’s “air conditioner” was used to reduce the humidity at the magazine printing place that he serviced to prevent the pages from sticking together.
A little background
When I speak of air conditioner history, I am avoiding the more basic methods such as fans and running water, which have been around for thousands of years. I am speaking of those machines that were the foundation of our modern AC units.
The first demonstration of the science of refrigeration was by Scottish experimenter William Cullen in 1748 at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, when he heated a volume of ethyl ether into a vacuum. This laid the principle of pressure and a medium that could cool just about anything.
In 1805, Oliver Evans created a superlative design by using a gas instead of liquid, but like Newton’s proposed steam engine, it was never built, and in my humble opinion the materials likely were unavailable.
However, this laid the groundwork in 1834 for the next big step, which was a compressor. A practical working mechanical model was patented in 1851 by Dr. John Gorrie, followed by the real onset of air conditioning through Willis Carrier in 1902. Curiously, with Carrier — the namesake of the international air conditioning company — the original device was more of a dehumidifier than the heat exchanger we call an air conditioner today. Such an equivalent effective system was installed in the British House of Commons in 1836! Carrier just improved on its performance.
Look at the time span to develop this device. The physics are simple: evaporation is a cooling process, which was well understood for centuries. But back in those days things were difficult; you just didn’t go to your local hardware store and buy some flasks, tubing, and a couple of buckets. Instead you went to a glass blower for your flask, you went to a copper smith for your tubing, and a metal worker for your screws, etc. Hat’s off to the early researchers. It could take weeks to set up a single experiment so this also had to be part of your daily routine, a college professor for example. Well, today, can you say “Computer-aided design,” better known as CAD?
The rest is history.
New mediums were developed and improved upon and are still in a state of flux as per the 1987 Montreal Protocol where it was agreed that chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) had to go as they compromised the ozone layer. Curiously it is the federal government that is making the most ardent strides in this area and others. We have gone from ammonium, to R12, R410A and R507. Now there is solstice N40, the latest medium for the heat transfer. These mediums still have a high carbon presence except for solstice N40 which is comparatively better.
Energy use and the environment
Air conditioning accounts for about 6% of all energy consumed in the United States. As air conditioning makes its even faster pace on the earth, energy use will increase much faster and global warming even faster with the use of fluorocarbons. Fluorocarbons have over a thousand times more carbon than simple carbon dioxide.
Air conditioning, however, is one of the fastest growing climate change concerns when it comes to human climate change causality as the demand for AC is booming worldwide. Once considered a convenience device, it is now a necessity. It is standard equipment on virtually all vehicles except perhaps jeeps. It is estimated that upwards of 50% of carbon emissions will be caused by air conditioning by 2050 unless the use of fluorocarbons is eliminated or sharply curtailed.
What is interesting is that air conditioner carbon pollution is not a product of energy production per se, it is the carbon rich heat transfer medium, i.e. fluorocarbons. This is actually in addition to the electrical energy used.
The ‘cool’ future
Take heart. There are technologies around the corner that could eliminate the use of any environmentally compromising heat transfer mediums.
The three most interesting and promising ones are the magnetic caloric heat transfer unit being developed at Oakridge National Laboratories with Dr. Aziz (ORNL.gov), the electrochemical transfer medium from the Seaford Delaware company Xergy, and the Roving Thermal Comfort Device (https://ceee.umd.edu/about/roco) from Dr. Riemacher and a team at Maryland University for Environmental Energy Engineering.
In a nutshell the magnetic air conditioner relies on magnetic material that when rotated will release heat in one direction and cool in an another direction. It uses glycol as the fluid medium transfer which is not toxic. The electrochemical medium cools without moving parts in which hydrogen is lightly pressurized through a proton exchange material. It seems to work like a fuel cell.
The Roving Comforter actually looks like an environmental mobile temperature compensator dressed up like R2D2. The caveat to these devices is that they are years away from effective use, and the market will be slow to accept them.
The first two devices also rely on expensive materials, which means there are environmental and geopolitical challenges as well. Nonetheless it is worthwhile to see what these technologies will bring. If marketable, the energy savings will be enormous in the range of 30% for electricity use and zero carbon emissions from the heat transfer medium. May I suggest that you check out these companies’ websites for details as these technologies are very new and more complex than my description here.