Big money goes around the world
Big money give and take
Big money done a power of good
— Alex Zivojinovich and Gary Lee Weinrib, Rush, “Big Money”
So what about the little alternate energy companies with great ideas and no money? Well, they have it tough. By experience, I know that no matter how good your idea is, money can be hard to come by. Most proposed entrepreneurial programs do not help with funding but offer lots of semi-useful advice. In Germany, the government funds new idea companies. In the United States, “little people” companies have to be lucky to have rich parents or rich friends such as the case of Bill Gates (rich parents) and Steven Jobs (Bill Hewitt president of HP). Then there’s Thermos and the very attractive Elizabeth Holmes who was able to con investors out of $9 billion.
Coalition for Green Capital — A novel approach to attract capital
According to S&P Global the first U.S. green bank was established by Connecticut lawmakers in 2011; another 21 have opened in 16 states and 21 other states are seeking to emulate the success of such programs. But this patchwork of lenders cannot meet the need for clean energy financing today — much less mobilize billions from the private sector to help transition the economy to net-zero emissions, green bank officials say.
According to Jeffrey Schub, Coalition for Green Capital executive director, “This is fundamentally a states-based solution that requires national attention.”
I could not agree more as each state may have a varying geography, topography, solar index and wind zone, that lends to preference one of an alternate energy source as more effective than another. Also grid configuration is important, as we saw in Texas last winter where the state has its own standalone grid system that failed because most of the natural gas automatic feeder valves iced over due to lack of valve freeze protection. To give a perspective on the confidence of not freezing, most home water service entrance pipes in the Houston area are above ground. Wind turbines, a major source of electric power in Texas, were iced over due to lack of deicing preparation, which is otherwise normally done elsewhere.
What are green banks?
An excerpt from Coalition for Green Capital:
Green Banks are mission-driven institutions that use innovative financing to accelerate the transition to clean energy and fight climate change. Being mission-driven means that Green Banks care more about deploying clean energy rather than maximizing profit. They actively develop a pipeline of clean projects and seek out opportunities in the marketplace. All Green Banks have the mission to address climate change, though many also have additional objectives such as improving resiliency or serving low-income communities.
Being established as institutions means that green banks are durable and can build up organizational culture and expertise. They have the autonomy to be flexible and responsive to the real world. In contrast to programs, institutions may try something, fail, and then try something different.
Green banks use financing, not grants. Financing means that capital is eventually expected to be returned or repaid, and this helps to maximize the impact of each dollar that a green bank deploys. Because of this approach, green banks focus on markets where there is potential for payback. This generally means proven, technically viable projects that are well past the research and development stage. Financing can be done in tandem with other market development activities.
With their focus on accelerating the clean energy transition, green banks have timing in mind. They aim to maximize market penetration as quickly as possible in order to displace dirty energy. This is in contrast to passively making capital available as some existing programs do.
Ultimately, green banks aim to fight climate change. We have a short window to accomplish the clean energy transition if we are to avoid the worst impacts. The accelerated adoption of clean energy facilitated by a green bank is a powerful and cost-effective part of a full climate policy platform.
So how can all these little start ups get the money to become the next energy storage system, grid system, high efficiency solar panels, etc? There is philanthropic capital out there, thanks to the Build Back Better Program and outfits such as Coalition for Green Capital.
The Coalition for Green Capital is an organization that gets its money from private investors, government funding, and donations. They are also active in encouraging legislation to fund various green projects. At stake is the $100 billion climate acceleration program proposed by President Joe Biden.
S&P Global says green banks leverage private-sector financing for clean energy projects by offering loan guarantees or by underwriting work that traditional lenders deem to be too small or risky. They also can structure deals and offer technical assistance to drive down capital costs and open new markets to private investment. Green banks draw on average $3 in private capital for every $1 they put in to help finance community solar initiatives, energy-efficiency programs, storm resilience upgrades, and a host of other projects in often-underserved markets. They drove nearly $1.7 billion in total investments in 2020, a record.
NY Green Bank
NY Green Bank is a state-sponsored investment fund that provides capital to project developers, building owners, property managers, energy service companies, and other sustainable infrastructure market participants for economically and technically viable projects, especially where funding from traditional financiers may not be available. It is the largest green bank in the nation.
Andrew Kessler, acting president of NY Green Bank, said: “NY Green Bank is proud to have built a portfolio that is attractive to private sector capital providers. This transaction demonstrates that we have achieved our goal of increasing private sector activity in clean energy markets and leverages that progress to fuel our focus on new areas where market transformation is still needed.”
The wolf is always at the door
On the downside of state funding, crypto mining a pimple on the nose of progress.
A report from the House Committee on Energy and Commerce said this:
Crypto mining companies flocked to the community because of the cheap electricity offered through a hydropower allotment. These same companies then caused the community to quickly use up that allotment during a particularly cold winter. The city was forced to purchase expensive power on the spot market, and local residents found themselves with incredibly high monthly bills — some hundreds of dollars more than usual.
In my always humble opinion, it’s important to merge federal and state funding because the wheels of economic competition will not move fast enough to correct climate change and provide clean energy. The long-term profit is just not there nor it’s real value perceived.