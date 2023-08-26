Big money got a heavy hand
Big money take control
Big money got a mean streak
Big money got no soul
— Rush, 1985
When it comes to financing, the greenbacks are not backing the green.
“Show me the money” was a popular expression a while back. It means put your money where your mouth is. This apparently was not followed by the banks who promised to go green.
In spite of promises and signed commitments made by large financial concerns to green-based committees such as the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, the Paris Accord, and the COP27 Climate Change Conference in Egypt, Net Zero Asset Manager’s initiative have resulted in disappointments. Like many relationships, it’s the commitment part that fails. Vanguard, Black Rock, Citi, JPMorgan, are some of the chief investment firms that have provided the $4.6 trillion in loans, bonds and debt at low interest rates mostly during the Trump administration for fossil fuels. During this time, renewable energy producers were only able to raise $160 billion in the debt markets. It would be interesting to know what their ESG reports would be — ESG in banking refers to the consideration of environmental, social, and governance factors. It involves evaluating the impact of investments and operations on the environment, society, and corporate governance practices.
I get misty eyed when I hear those fiscally minded Republicans express their “concern” that too much money is plowed into alternate energy projects. Although these projects have a much higher risk to success, they also are our future. These stalwart members of our legislative branch point out the failures like those in the Obama administration. Take, for example, five prominent firms that failed: Solyndra, A123, Abound Solar, Beacon Power, and Ener1. Yes, nearly $1 billion was lost on bad decisions by that “terrible” Obama administration. Note, however, this is the same administration that guided the largest stock value increase in the history of the United States after repairing the catastrophic mortgaged back security scam of the Bush administration that nearly put us into a recession.
A Barron’s July 21, 2023 article indicated that wind power projects on the east coast were in financial trouble as inflation was hampering obtaining money for these projects. Once again a stalwart member of the GOP, Sen. Edward Durr of New Jersey, called the redirection of federal money for Ocean Winds (one of the Massachusetts off shore projects) a “huge handout at the expense of the New Jersey utility customer,” one that could cost up to $1 billion!
These wind projects are seeking additional funding due to inflation. Part of the reason for the high costs is having to place these wind turbines far offshore to please those who are opposed to wind power. Wind projects could be and should be closer to shore to reduce construction costs, ensure safety for the workers and reduce maintenance costs. However, having these projects 30 miles inland cuts down the visual aspect due to the curvature of the earth. This satisfies those NIMBYs who find the wind towers unappealing and who would otherwise resist their installation. It is interesting to note that microwave towers are also so positioned but this is because microwave transmission is line of sight, therefore intrinsically satisfies NIMBYs, those who want their cake and eat it too.
It seems whenever a wind or solar project does not meet expectations, or the slightest problem occurs, these enthusiastic members of the GOP jump into action and express concern for the public welfare. They will condemn the project, point out that alternate energy is a failure and cite these cost overruns. Once again, it gets this writer misty-eyed at the sincerity and good will of these earnest politicians.
Yes, dear reader, nearly a whole billion dollars! However, these same stalwart members of the legislative branch will demonstrate an even greater enthusiasm, oh say, when the failing nuclear power industry needs propping up. They go into action like superheros with subsidies, loans, tax incentives that now exceed $100 billion. Not one of these dollars provide any new jobs, nor an additional watt/hour of electricity. Nor does it ensure that nuclear plants are safe. All these programs just keep the nuclear plants running.
Here’s the kicker:
Last April there were several articles in Forbes, Barrons and Fortune regarding the generous lending of banks between the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2021 (note the period), when $4.6 trillion — according to Rainforest Action Network — were steered at low interest rates to the fossil fuel industry. That $4.6 trillion would be enough to fund the entire solar industry to produce 100% of the current need for electricity for at least the next 50 years. This means our dependence on foreign oil and uranium would disappear (30% of all enriched uranium used in the United States comes from Russia). No more providing security for nuclear power plants, as solar power doesn’t need protecting. In less than 15 years all this energy would have paid for itself and would essentially be free.
It means that Russia (assuming the rest of the world followed suit) would go bankrupt, thus greatly reducing our military expenditures, which were just south of $1 trillion in 2020. It also means our fresh-water infrastructure could receive the badly needed repairs and improvements as 10% of our freshwater is required to keep our power producing plants operating and would no longer be needed. This is an added bonus because due to climate change we are experiencing droughts. With solar and wind, virtually no fresh water is needed.
When asked about this “change of heart,” financial institutions claim that the government has not made the necessary incentives to back clean energy such as an increase in carbon credits cost. They say this in spite of their commitments made to the various green organizations that truly do have the world’s best interest in mind.
In my humble opinion, this is a serious blow to the ability to meet climate change expectations. It further supports the status quo, which can no longer be endured. The financial and energy industries are too extrinsically linked and it can no longer be business as usual. We are talking trillions of dollars and the power system that has that kind of clout versus the only stopping point is that of the human conscience. This is by far the most serious stumbling block to the race to meet climate goals and reduce the consequences of global warming. Yet it barely appears as a blip on the global warming radar.
Jim Bobreski of Penn Yan is a process control engineer in power production for 43 years. He also is the author of “Alternate Energy and Climate Change in the Age of Trump,” available at Longs’ Bookstore and on Amazon.com.