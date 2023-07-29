I fell into a burning ring of fire
I went down, down
and the flames went higher
and it burns, burns, burns
the ring of fire
the ring of fire
— June Carter and
Merle Kilgore, 1963
With raging wildfires in the news, the question is are they a course of nature, providing more CO2, removing the old and making way for the new? Or are they man-induced?
Let’s explore this.
If there are any common connections to the issue of climate change, they are global warming, use of fossil fuels and forest fires. They are inextricably linked.
You may be asking what wildfires have to do with the energy that runs our cars, homes and nation? As it turns out, a lot! A recent report from the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) showed that 88 companies are directly responsible for 37% of the forest fires of the western U.S. and southwest Canada. In an abstract written for Nature Magazine, Dr. Benjamin Franta of UCS indicated that as early as 1965 our major oil companies were intrinsically aware of the effect burning fossil fuels had on global warming due to carbon dioxide.
Coupled with global dryness is the ignition caused by high-tension transmission lines that come in contact with vegetation. It has been determined that over half of the major forest fires in southern California were caused by high-tension lines. (T&D World, July 2023)
The fear factor
It is unfortunate that overzealous writers in the past two decades with a “green agenda” announced that there would be disastrous immediate effects of global warming. Predictions included a large rise in sea levels that would make Florida disappear and cause NYC to be underwater. However, their timelines have come and gone. These writers, while genuinely trying to warn others of impending problems, shouldn’t have attached fear unless there was a genuine cause to do so. It’s like crying wolf.
Forest fires, however, are a real and enduring threat and there is little we can do to effectively contain them. We can minimize our use of fossil fuels, which would not have an immediate effect but would help.
Fire weather
I do want to express my concern about forest fires. The reality of their devastation is now becoming increasingly omnipresent — if not by the massive acreage being destroyed then by the atmospheric fallout brought about by shifting winds polluting as the smoke moves. Even if we manage to get CO2 under the indicators for a limit of 1.5-degree rise in global average temperatures by 2050, it will not prevent the drying of the forest lands that turn them into a tinder box. This drying process is best described by the emerging science of “fire weather.”
Fire weather is used to study the patterns of dryness and create predictions of locations and level of potential intensity. The recent report from the USDA shows this research at https://www.fs.usda.gov/research/treesearch/66413.
How flames are fanned
One of the effects of climate change is that higher air temperatures increase the capacity or ability for air to hold moisture. This results in VPD or vapor pressure deficit. As the temperature rises the natural affinity to draw moisture increases substantially. We can notice this when we dry our clothes outside. Ever notice that in cold weather our clothes don’t dry? This is because of vapor pressure. However, when the temperature increases so does the affinity for drawing moisture. Therefore when something is moisture-laden such as the vegetation in a forest, the warmed atmosphere will intrinsically draw moisture wherever it is; it is the vapor pressure acting on it. The deficit occurring is the water being removed from the plants where it belongs and instead going into the air.
The same is what is now more reoccurring especially in northern Canada. Number one indication is that the permafrost line is moving further north. Therefore, forests are moving further north. As climate temperature rises so does the affinity for moisture. Combine that with drier forests and a tendency for more lightning, and the result is more forest fires. Take that even further for the areas that have trees with high sap like those in Quebec, and it makes the effects of forest fires even worse.
Canada has experienced an additional 44,000 square miles of its forests burning. Here in NY, we have tasted — literally and figuratively — the beginning of the effect of forest fires. They are 500 to 3,000 miles away. Over 800 forest fires currently are burning in Canada
Carl Sagan, the prominent physicist of his day, warned in testimony to the U.S. Congress in 1985 of the same effects of CO2 and similar gases on global warming. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp-WiNXH6hI.
Ft. McMurray, Alberta, Canada
Although no hard data is available I want to express my concerns about Fort McMurray. There was a fire not far from the city of 66,000 in 2016. It spread so fast that even though it was reported at first smoke, by the time air support water tankers arrived the smoke was so thick you could not make out where the fire source was. According to the newly released book “Fire Weather,” which is about Fort McMurray, the fire went from four acres to 150 in just four hours. The end of the fire was not declared until the next year after 2,000 to 3,000 square miles had been decimated.
The cause has never been determined but the consensus is that it was human in origin. So is there a connection between the obtainment of oil and forest fires? So far there is no convincing proof of this. But there is strong evidence that the CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels caused a significant increase in temperature to thaw and dry out these areas where fire is burning out of control. The longevity of these fires is at the whim of the weather.
What makes Fort McMurray unique is that it is isolated therefore highly dependent upon local sources of water. This water is used to feed the forest, thus diverting it contributes to the dryness. Then factor in the clear cutting of the surrounding forest, which provides access to the sand oil. This enhances a strong wind vortex, providing more drying of the existing vegetation. Add lightning and now you have a recipe for a perfect storm.
Author’s humble opinion
At the rate the forest fires in Canada are raging, the area that will be destroyed in just one year will reach 54,000 square miles, which is about the size of New York state. Try to image driving from Buffalo to Montauk Point on the NYS Thruway and the Long Island Expressway and seeing nothing but ash. That is the reality, today, in Canada. This devastation will continue next year and is predicted to be even worse.
Meeting the recommended reduction of CO2 might only happen, in time, by reduced use of fossil fuels and biting the bullet until total electric by solar, wind and energy storage can be mastered. However, Jimmy Carter lost an election because of this very recommendation. America’s belief in self-entitlement wins at the voting booth.
What can offset these fires?
In a word, rain! In other words our hope in controlling these fires is the weather.
However, controlled burning such as practiced successfully by native Americans long before their land was taken from them, would help. Couple that with technology to poise sensors on transmission lines that can detect harmful vegetation growth which can ignite the dry vegetation around it. Also sensors are being installed that can detect smoke for forest fires early. The control of forest fires should be top priority. It is a must.