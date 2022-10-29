Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world
— “Imagine” by John Lennon, 1971
And if he made his own wood forest, it shall remain forest, saving common of pasture and other things in that forest to those who were accustomed to have them previously.
— The Charter of the Forest, added to the
Magna Carta in 1217
The Charter of the Forest was a breakthrough in freedom. It expressed that those in a kingdom or region owned by a king shall be allowed access by the average man. Although women were not included, it was at least a step in the right direction. It also applies to a sense of responsibility for all as well. Noam Chomsky in his book “Who Rules the World” sums the Charter of the Forest this way: “The forest was no primitive wilderness. It had been carefully developed over generations, maintained in common, its riches available to all, and preserved for future generations.”
A key element of turning the tide of climate change is to sequester or place carbon emissions into a stable state. Nature, writ large, already has handled the delicate balance of maintaining the proper amounts of carbon dioxide and oxygen, by photosynthesis, the process of how plants survive. As we know from our high school science class, one part of photosynthesis is that it turns carbon dioxide into oxygen. This occurs on both land and sea.
However we, as a species, are making shortsighted gains for a few at the expense of many. Our forests are rapidly being diminished, wiping out species after species whose habitat is dependent on trees. The deforestation has caused soil erosion that causes flooding. The resent floods at the abandoned coal mines of Kentucky inter alia, are an example of that. The reduction of life-sustaining oxygen replaced with temperature-altering carbon dioxide is another drawback. We have heard of the devastation of the Amazon Rain Forest and the palm oil plants in Indonesia. Trees are a very important part of nature’s carbon reduction process. In simple terms: We need more trees not less.
Diel vertical migration
Our oceans play an even larger role in carbon control. Phytoplankton is the key actor, co-starring zooplankton. Diel vertical migration — or DVM — is daily movement of an estimated 10 billion tons of animals ascending and descending up to 3,000 feet below the ocean’s surface.
This movement was first detected by sonar used by our submarines in WWII. A strange unknown movement as if the ocean floor was moving up and down was observed. Research has shown that phytoplankton developed a “scattering pattern” that moved up and down in a column in the ocean. Today, research is showing that these microorganisims play an important role in the life of the oceans. That these columns of phytoplankton are chased by zooplankton that are chased by other marine life and on it goes.
Where carbon sequestrating comes into play is that when the zooplankton, après déjeuner, and their digestive process takes over to completion, these remnants of the digestive process drop to the ocean depths known euphemistically as marine snow. This marine snow contains high concentrations of carbon, and the carbon can remain sequestered for hundreds of years.
At this juncture there is not enough available to access how significant this sequestering is and how significant a role it plays in climate control. Given the vastness of the ocean one could easily speculate that it is quite significant.
With this data fisheries are now obtaining permits to direct these swaths of zooplankton to feed fish farms. It occurs at a time when the consequences are unknown. What is known is that if these swaths of zooplankton are diminished so too will carbon sequestering. Dead zones, in the ocean are increasing. Dead zones in a nutshell are oxygen deprived regions making life impossible.
What are we doing about carbon capture?
What needs to be done: To meet international climate goals, we must remove 10 billion tons of CO2 from the atmosphere per year by 2050, and 20 billion tons per year by 2100. from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.
President Biden has gotten America back on track to deal with its responsibility as our nation is the No. 1 issuer of carbon into the atmosphere with rejoining the Paris accord. The U.S. has the USE IT Law — Utilizing Significant Emissions with Innovative Technologies — which provides guidance for federal agencies on the facilitation of reviews associated with the deployment of carbon capture and sequestering projects.
For more on this review, see the CEQ CCUS Report issued in June 2021
Almost all the major companies are making moves to reduce carbon emissions. These include BASF, GM, Ford, Tesla, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Exxon Mobile, Shell, Aramco, National Grid. And excluding the period Jan. 20, 2017 to Jan. 21, 2021, all the major countries including Russia (at least in word) are on board. Iran, a major oil exporter, so far has not gotten onboard.
CO2 capture must be funded by government and industry and will require coordination with all nations and energy systems. Costs are the key factor. There are many innovative startups, such as Ventures, Breakthrough Technologies, Climeworks, Vesta Project and 1Pointfive.
According to National Grid, China has developed experimental commercial air filters that are large towers that clean the air of pollutants. These giant air towers are heated using solar power driving the air with more force to go through a series of filters before being released back into the atmosphere.
Microsoft is funding Climeworks, which is using air capture technologies to cleanse the air and remove carbon. The process is simple. Huge fans drawing in large volumes of air against a filter, the filter captures the CO2, the CO2 is then stored geologically sequestered. The process is called direct air capture or DAC. These plants however require large amounts of energy.
Aramco is developing carbon capture for long haul trucking and is branching out to freight ships to gather and sequester carbon before it gets into the atmosphere. This is a high tech approach and will be discussed at a later time. I was unable to assess the efficiency of such engines so equipped.
1Pointfive works on the management of injection wells for those who have captured CO2. Picture if you will, companies lining up with their “doggy bag” of captured CO2 and 1Pointfive takes over from there.
Vesta Project works to react CO2 with a mineral called olivine. By grinding this sand and mixing with CO2 this technology opts for permanent sequestering because now there is a permanent material that will eventually turn into limestone, i.e. calcium carbonate. The difficulties are this is a relatively slow process. Also the reserves for olivine are in Myanmar and Pakistan.
Conclusion
There are no easy or quick solutions for this conundrum. We are basically talking about a two-prong attack, reduce use of CO2 emitting energy sources and scrubbing the atmosphere of CO2 and other greenhouse gases. We need to answer this call then turn this around into a negative emission of CO2 by 2100. The science substantiates this. It is not the earth we are saving, it is ourselves. As an optimistic note the world must cooperate and prioritize if we value our place on this planet. What if the human race cooperated? We have no time for war or taking sides; we only have time for saving the human race.
Jim Bobreski of Penn Yan is a process control engineer in power production for 43 years. He also is the author of “Alternate Energy and Climate Change in the Age of Trump,” available at Longs’ Bookstore and on Amazon.com.