Here I am
Floating in emerald sea
Keep me dancing
Olafur Arnalds,
“Particles,” 2016
Before I write about Denmark’s latest energy innovation I want to note what has made the country the energy innovator it is today. How this little nation with minimal land and resources coupled with a population of 6 million could do so much.
The Danes have an interesting history. The were voyagers, they were the Vikings, and quite a warlike people, semi-nomadic with an industrious history. Their conquests were primarily in the north of Europe but they sought plunder all the way down the Dneipr to Turkey and to the coasts of Spain.
Denmark has owned Greenland officially since 1814. Greenland with its green ports was a resting spot for Vikings who went on their seafaring ways to Newfoundland and points south. This occurred over 1,000 years ago. Greenland is almost the size of the continental United States and ice is rapidly melting. It will be the most explored land in modern time. Many businesses already are searching for minerals that are rapidly becoming depleted elsewhere.
The Danes knew the seas like no other tribe or country of their day. They plundered along the coast of Europe for centuries. They were also innovators. Their boats were fast, they built dikes, channeled waterways for crops and commerce. They built windmills to pump water and run their graineries. They persisted in living where they were forced to change the land to comport to their needs. This is what made them the fierce innovators that they are.
Today’s Danish conquests are still in the sea, but the resources they seek are much different. Their conquests are to make the their own island, an energy island. Today Denmark’s conquest is meeting the future.
A word (or two) about bluetooth
An engineer for Intel was working on means to bring low power, short-range radio connectivity for all computer peripherals. Jim Kardach was reading about Harald Bluetooth, the king of Denmark, circa 970 AD. King Harald united the Scandinavians countries of the day. Kardach used this name as an interim term to describe the technology that he was working on. In this age of instant communication the name leaked and held. The present day symbol for bluetooth technologies is actually a Scandinavian rune for the initials of King Harald “the Bluetooth” Gormsson. The reference to bluetooth is mentioned as Denmark is intrinsically and existentially connected with universal advancement.
On to the present
The latest and largest venture from Denmark is the $34 billion venture to put an “island of energy” in the North Sea. It is to be situated 50 miles offshore. This artificial island will be 120,000 square meters or about 30 acres. The island will have a battery storage and solar plant, while receiving the core of its energy produced from 200 of the world’s largest wind turbines. These turbines will be 850 feet tall. The projection is for full operation by 2033.
The approval of the artificial island comes just months after Denmark announced it would stop its search for oil and gas in the North Sea. This effort is to stay in lock step with the country’s legally binding Climate Control Act target, which is to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. It also coincides with a newly unveiled plan by the European Union to rely almost entirely on renewable energy within a decade and increase its offshore wind energy capacity 25-fold, Reuters reported.
I am uncertain whether these plants will produce hydrogen as the storage medium to supply electricity when wind is too calm to extract power. The Danish firm Orsted, however, initially received funding from Denmark’s energy agency ETDADP — Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program. The company just last month announced that it was ready to start the H2RES, 2 megawatt “scheme” (their words not mine) to produce 1,000 kilograms of hydrogen per day. This project will be up and running by the end of the year.
Denmark also is working on another venture which involves another technology, floating wind turbines. Plans are being made to build a wind farm using these structures. These floating wind turbines will be easier to install. A floating wind turbine may last even longer. The best way I can explain the benefit of a successful floating wind turbine is to think of a tree in the wind: The branches that don’t bend, break, and vise versa.
Three energy islands
Denmark has plans for three islands at this writing. The largest is planned for a location about 50 miles off the northwest coast of Denmark. No name has been officially given for the site. Right now the common nomenclature is “Energy Island.” The ocean depth is about 50-60 meters.
Site No. 2 is Bornhold Island. This island is in the Baltic Sea at a more shallow level, 25 meters. This project is designed to produce 2-3 GW at full capacity.
Site No. 3 is Thor. Last but certainly not least, it will be the next big offshore wind farm in Denmark. It also will be in the North Sea, west of Nissum Fjord but only 20 miles from shore. The new wind farm is not named after the Norse God of thunder but after the adjacent town on the coast, Thorsminde. The wind farm will have a capacity of between .800 MW and 1.000 MW, and will be connected to the grid as early as 2025.
But wait there’s more!
Ammonia for fuel
Maersk, one of the largest shipping companies in the world, announced that it was building an ammonia plant in Denmark. The project, led by fund management firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), will convert green power from North Sea offshore wind parks to zero-carbon ammonia that can be used to power ships and for agricultural fertilizer.
Maersk is on track with Danish partners to build the first ammonia powered container ship. According to an article in “G-Captain,” 80% of the world’s products are transported by sea. Ammonia is hydrogen rich and safer as a fuel to transport than hydrogen. As was noted in a previous article, if shipping were categorized as a carbon producing country, it would rank as No. 6 in carbon foot print.
In conclusion
Alternate energy needs vision and Denmark is the optics.
Denmark’s vision on the seas has been truly transformative. From building the fastest boats of their day to taking the ocean winds to power their nation and others. They are leading the way in alternate energy technology. Wind power alone could provide enough energy to supply the world 11X over. One spin of a high tech wind turbine is enough energy for an average European home, so says a BBC reporter. The United States is painfully behind in this arena yet we have the longest serviceable wind corridor on land and at sea. At one time, America, was the leader in all technology and now ... well ... Houston, Texas February 2021 couldn’t even keep the lights on.