The course of history can change not so much by momentum as by direction. In other words change can occur by simply going left instead of right.
This is the second of three columns looking at three men — Nikola Tesla, Thomas Alva Edison and Henry J. Ford — who all came from moderately humble beginnings and truly made America great, simply by taking different directions on the same theme. These contributions to America and the world can never be forgotten.
Thomas Alva Edison
Edison was born in 1847 in Milan, Ohio. He lost part of his hearing as a young boy due to an illness. Early on he was schooled by his mother and influenced by his father, Samuel, who was a political rebel in Canada and was forced to leave because he was indicted for treason and faced hanging.
His father was very industrious as well. Samuel knew how to handle hardships, success and failure, in addition to the death of three of his children. In my very humble opinion this shaped the tenacity and perseverance of his son. Alva or Al, as he was known then, also took to reading some very intense books early in his life. Before he was 10, he read “The Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire.” His favorite book, however, was Thomas Paine’s “Age of Reason.” It was a model of his belief system.
His first successful invention was the teletype recorder. It actually recorded the transmission of a telegraphed message that could be played back at a slower speed. This invention was eventually “updated” to be used by stock brokers. It was Edison’s first access to wealth. Unlike our celebrities, who spend lavishly on themselves with expensive homes and cars and seldom consider putting their money into startup companies with risks they can clearly afford, Edison plowed his money back into his business and created more products.
Thomas A. Edison was the quintessential American success story who truly did make America great.
Comparisons to Tesla
He was not unlike Nikola Tesla, a truly purposefully driven man. Rest assured Al had egalitarian principals. However, unlike Tesla, Edison knew the value of business and it importance to his work. Tesla was not interested in money for money’s sake but failed to realize that he could have done more work. Edison on the other hand realized that if he wanted to pursue his goals he had to have the business acumen of his father.
Let me sum up Edison’s business mantra this way: Do you, dear reader, recall the comedic Keller Geister commercial in which the host eloquently expresses: “We will sell no wine until its paid for”? For Edison, it was “We will invent no product unless it will make us money.” Unlike bitcoin and other covert gambling devices of today, Edison produced usable productive technologies for everyone.
Like most geniuses, he had his peculiarities. For example, if you were an Edison employee and he saw you salt your food before you tasted it, you would be fired. The next day he would complain and want to know why you didn’t show up for work. When he went fishing, he never put a hook on his line.
As pertinent to this article, this is something he said to his neighbor Henry Ford in 1931: “We are like tenant farmers chopping down the fence around our house when we should be using nature’s inexhaustible sources of energy, sun, wind and tide for fuel. I’d put my money on the sun and solar energy. What a source of power! I hope we don’t have to wait until oil and coal run out before we tackle that. I wish I had more years left.” [Edison Papers Archive]
He was indeed a man of vision and purpose. His inventions got us into the electric age. He was the Bill Gates of electricity. By this I mean Edison took the known technology of electricity and made it available for everyone. Bill Gates took the known technology of computers and made it available for everyone.
The other side of the coin
Ushering the age of electricity was transformative to say the least. Along with the new age of electricity that bolted mankind into a new era of convenience and productivity, however, came environmental problems. Edison was keenly aware of this. Unfortunately, he never went before Congress to go on the record to express his opinion about the future. For example, wind and solar and what we must do to protect the environment — stop using oil and coal. Such a record may have altered the course of how we dealt with energy. It would have most likely encouraged the government or private ventures to pursue research into solar cell power generation.
But what if ...
Without going into Heindrik Hertz’s wave theory of light and Einstein’s particle theory of light but using this as the foundation of my mysticism, why didn’t Edison capitalize on improving the solar cell? Hertz already proved that electrons striking a metal plate at the right frequency could actually produce electrical sparks. This in 1887! Edison was 40 years old then and deep into developing products to deliver electricity. In 1883 Charles Fritts invented the first solar cell. It was very inefficient and very expensive — i.e., it was only 1% efficient and it used gold as one of the electrodes. But it worked.
Edison did not invent the first electric light bulb. He improved upon it. Edison did not invent the first movie camera but he improved upon it. Retrospectively this seemed right up Edison’s ally. I say this because Edison was the champion of empirical inventing. He would be relentless in trying different materials to make an efficient and inexpensive solar cell. I did not see any of Edison’s work on solar cells. Edison’s work on batteries is legendary. His iron nickel battery is still made today, and the ones he made nearly 100 years ago are still working.
Let me clarify Mr. Edison’s statement that he would put his money on solar, etc. It was said only a few months before he died. Maybe he was too into what he was doing (1,093 patents) that he lost sight of this opportunity.
But indeed what if ...