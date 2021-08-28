Welcome to the last of a three-part series in which we are exploring three men of purpose as to directing alternate energy into the future. Nikola Tesla said the sun could power everything (1899), and Thomas Edison said that electricity was the way to power automobiles (1905). Now I point to Henry J. Ford.
Henry Ford actually didn’t have much to say in regards to energy, but he was a total pragmatist when it came to his business. His famous line was, “My customer can have any color they want as long as it’s black.”
Background
Henry Ford was born in Greenfield County, Michigan in 1863 to an upper middle class family. He was educated at a one-room “eight year” school. At 15 he was given a watch, which he disassembled and then reassembled.
He rejected farm life to the ire of his brothers and father. He was a mechanical tinkerer first and foremost. His interest in the area of mechanical devices brought him to Westinghouse, then to Edison where he maintained and repaired the factory’s machinery. He became Edison chief engineer and the relationship began. Ford built his first steam engine in 1887 and was fascinated with the mechanics that the future would hold.
Edison Ford electric car
There were some ups and downs regarding the Edison Ford electric car, and my research shows that historians are uncertain as to what really happened. It is known that Edison built an electric car in 1895 and that Henry Ford was his chief engineer. Ford worked at the Edison Illuminating Company in Detroit but eventually quit to start his own Ford Motor Company.
Edison encouraged Ford to go electric by offering this advice:
“Electricity is the thing. There are no whirring and grinding gears with their numerous levers to confuse. There is not that almost terrifying uncertain throb and whir of the powerful combustion engine. There is no water-circulating system to get out of order, no dangerous and evil-smelling gasoline and no noise.”
Also it was noted that women preferred electric cars because they were easy to start and quiet and there was no shifting. Starting a car back in those days was an “art.” You had to set the throttle and choke, crank the car to start it, and at the risk of sounding sexist, it did require some muscle. Also if you did not let go at the right time you could break your arm on the early units because the crank would kick back. Also in colder climates like Michigan in the winter, you had to drain the water as antifreeze was not invented or was too expensive. You also had to drain the oil in the winter and keep it warm because different grades of oil were not available.
Ford’s beginnings
Taking all this into consideration, Ford started his own company in 1903. However, he dropped the electric car idea and went with the gas engine. Rumor has it that he had overturned his electric car due to its high center of gravity caused by the weight of the Edison batteries and swore that he would never entertain the notion again.
A few years later, he had a change of heart, though there s little information as to why. It was known that there was the Edison-Ford electric car in the offing. The NY Times on Jan. 11, 1914 published this statement by Ford for the advent of the Edison-Ford electric car: “Edison Ford for that battery operated car.”
Ford said: “Within a year, I hope, we shall begin the manufacture of an electric automobile. I don’t like to talk about things which are a year ahead, but I am willing to tell you something of my plans. The fact is that Mr. Edison and I have been working for some years on an electric automobile which would be cheap and practicable. Cars have been built for experimental purposes, and we are satisfied now that the way is clear to success. The problem so far has been to build a storage battery of light weight which would operate for long distances without recharging. Mr. Edison has been experimenting with such a battery for some time.”
1915 went by ... 1916 went by ... and still there was no production car.
Electric car, no; assembly line, yes
At the turn of the 20th century, there were many people competing for the market of all cars, but especially electric ones. I would suggest taking a gander at the Horseless Age magazine of 1901-05. You would see a variety of products coming out to support cars. Curiously neither Edison nor Ford were even mentioned in this magazine.
I shall interject my most humble opinion as to why Ford never came out and made a statement about the still not produced electric car. Was he adverse to the electric car? Absolutely not because he was all about innovation. There are, in fact, many significant logistical reasons, however, as to why it did not take off. Ford was more about practicality and simplicity. The electric car was much more expensive. Ford’s contribution to the world wasn’t his car, it was the assembly line.
His manufacturing skill is what won the day. A Model T went for around $600 ($15,000 today). He was very cost competitive. The electric car market was basically for the ladies and physicians. Women preferred them because they were quiet and reliable, and physicians preferred them for reliability and quick start, no adding water, oil, etc. Also charging stations were unheard of. With gas engines you could tell how much fuel was left, though you didn’t look at gauges on your dashboard — you had to stop your car, go around back and look at the fuel gauge on the gas tank.
In my very humble opinion, if research money were available, I believe they were capable of making improvements on the battery as it was all chemistry and testing materials. Edison’s iron nickel battery was an amazing improvement for its day. Some of these batteries are still operational today. The big what if is “What if there was enough interest in the market place then,” how far would we have come with lightweight, fast-charge batteries?
P.S. — For those interested, check out Jay Leno’s Garage and look up the “1916 Owens Magnetic,” which was high-tech for its day. You might say it was the first hybrid. Leno had to install an aftermarket electronic regulator to ensure he didn’t run out of power without notice. He apparently loves this car.