Fuel is pumping engines
Burning hard, loose, and clean
— “Fuel,” Metallica, 1997 Fuel Fire Desire
Recently there has been much concern about the availability of rare or hard-to-extract minerals required for electric cars, or more to the point for their batteries. If there is no availability for these minerals, the current batteries would be too expensive, much less efficient, and too heavy. How long will it take to develop the next generation of batteries? Right now, nobody even wants to venture a guess.
Do we need to consider an alternative, now? If so, how about multifuels? We have “flex fuel,” however, this is for the use of gasoline and ethanol in any mixture only. I believe that we need a truly diversified fuel use engine.
First let’s define multifuels. In a nutshell it’s any vessel that consumes fuel to produce a net advantage. For example, we humans are multifueled vessels. For me it’s the LOML’s blueberry muffins, then sweet potato pancakes at The Wagner, or Lemony Snicket Waffles at Amity Coffee Café or when I need extra fuel, “The Sean” at the Penn Yan Diner. Yes, in my humble opinion*, just like humans, all vehicles we drive should be multifueled.
So too thought the visionary Jimmy Carter, who proposed multifueled vehicles way back in 1977 with his newly formed Department of Energy. The criticality was motivated by the gasoline shortage and the fact that America left itself vulnerable to a single energy source — oil — that we were running out of. President Carter wanted to have a safety net to prevent this from happening again. So his administration poured resources into research for developing new fuels, i.e., biofuels, improved batteries, along with increased energy efficient vehicles and engines.
However, America put an end to that by electing Ronald Reagan. A New York Times article on Jan. 31, 1982, headlined “An Idea Whose Time is Going,” describes how the Reagan administration dismantled the visionary progress of alternate energy of the Carter administration. Now, 40 years later, we are suffering from this shortsighted vision. What we have is accelerated climate change, a super hi-tech powerhouse in China, Russia as Europe’s energy provider, et al. Couple that with the prior administration taking steps backwards to coal, nuclear and horizontal hydrofracking. Not to mention the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and now Africa for oil. All this could have been avoided if we had adhered to the Carter policies. We need to add the effects of this shortsightedness into the true cost of oil.
What are some multifuels?
Here’s a partial list:
Ammonia, hydrogen, liquid nitrogen, compressed air, batteries, gasoline, diesel, blueberry muffins, methanol, methane (natural gas), alcohol, electricity, solar, wind, biogas, wood, ocean waves, ethanol, algae, hydrogen, propane.
As you can see, there are many fuel sources.
Wood is a good renewable source. I have to ask whatever happened to the Trillion Tree Campaign? Much energy can be produced from this highly renewable source. “Cooking” wood produces hydrogen and CO. Then both gasses can be burned together as fuel. Such a “cooker” can be solar.
Natural gas is virtually anywhere the ancient oceans were. Siberia is at risk for worldwide greenhouse emissions. Methane has 32 times the heat retention of CO2! With global warming, we may have no choice but to burn this gas. Otherwise given the right conditions Siberia will be the world’s largest and most volatile air polluter.
Top candidates
Based again on my very humble opinion* here is my list of top multifuel candidates:
• Natural gas — a no brainer. It is abundant. It permeates virtually all of America’s shore lines. It also is vulnerable to the issue of climate change. While I don’t agree with fracking, it may be necessary to minimize the greenhouse effect by bringing the gas out now and using it instead of gasoline to fuel our cars before it becomes a worldwide pollution problem all at one time, 30-50 years down the road. Also we could take methane and convert it to hydrogen through a device like the Bloom box, which then converts to electricity directly. This technology also can take excess energy and store it. This would be extremely helpful to energy sources that have energy peaks like wind and solar when that energy cannot be used otherwise.
• Hydrogen — Much has been said about hydrogen. Obtaining it as a fuel can be viewed a number of ways: one the aforementioned with wood, with water and electrolysis, and with the use of a DC (direct current) source and lastly by stripping the hydrogen atoms off a molecule with a high concentration of hydrogen such as methane. The details of hydrogen as a fuel or for storage as a fuel must be for another column.
• Biomass and biofuel — These two are often interchanged. However, biomass is typically what the substance is before it becomes biofuel. Biofuels can be solid, liquid or gas. Some examples of biofuels are biodiesel made from cooking oils and animal renderings, ethanol made by distilling corn sugar beets or other vegetative matter, and hydrogen from “cooking” wood. I would strongly argue against ethanol produced from either corn or sugar beets unless they were damaged crops as ethanol takes far too much energy to produce and has less BTUs per unit volume than the fuel it is supposed to enhance. I guess nothing beats a good corn lobby. On the good side Exxon Mobil, which has brilliant biophysicists, is working on algae. Algae grows where the water is inhospitable, the soil is unsuitable. However Exxon says there is a considerable amount of research to be done before this endeavor becomes profitable.
Conclusion
We must be vigilant. We are not out of the woods. Lithium may be available for some time but not so with nickel and cobalt. They are key ingredients for the lithium battery’s electrodes, battery + and — terminals. So until that can be resolved we must consider make multifuel vehicles with natural gas a prime consideration. We must take advantage of the surplus energy produced by wind and solar to make and store hydrogen or process biomass into biofuels. We must also make all our vehicles multifuel. By that I mean any fuel. Batteries, biofuel, methane and hydrogen. Otherwise we can always ride our bicycles, powered by blueberry muffins.
* My opinion is always humble.