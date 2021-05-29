Everything you know is wrong
Black is white, up is down and short is long
And everything you thought was just so
Important doesn’t matter
— Weird Al, “Everything you know is wrong”
“I have to laugh because if I didn’t I’d cry” (when things don’t make sense).
— Alexander F. Bobretzky (my father)
Bitcoin mining, is it a new economy or a total waste of energy? Bitcoin is touted by some to be the most secure currency. It avoids government interference. It also makes transactions easy and some argue transparent. Some argue that it allows those poor and disadvantaged under tyrannical regimes to protect their capital while failing to note that poor people don’t have the knowledge or opportunity to gain that knowledge let alone affording a bitmining computer (a high-speed bitcoin mining computer and peripherals start at about $10,000), a facility to store it, the electricity to run it, and an uncompromised internet.
Bitcoin is a new kind of currency, digital currency. It is legitimatized by the effort made to audit its authenticity. This audit requires a great deal of computer equipment, a place to run it and a power plant to operate it.
I liken it to a group of people who are hired to dig a hole in the morning then another group comes in the afternoon and fills it in. Both groups did work but what was accomplished?
Is this the new paradigm? In the good ol’ days, workers, would go to work. They might design roadways, get an orbiter to film dust storms on Mars, or help cure a disease. But today you have a room full of computers, and if you solve a puzzle, you are rewarded for doing so. In a nutshell this is bitcoin mining.
Here are my concerns: What is this energy being used for? How much of it is needed to run this “economy”? Does it make things better?
In this short column I want to demonstrate just how much energy is being used to generate a bitcoin as a result of mining it. Then I ask, Does any of this make sense in the bigger picture?
For the record I am referencing visual capitalist and Cambridge’s Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index and IEA for my stats. The IEA — International Energy Agency — collects, assesses and disseminates energy statistics on supply and demand, compiles the information into energy balances in addition to a number of other key energy-related indicators, including energy prices, research and development, and measures of energy efficiency, with other measures in development.
First things first
Why does bitcoin mining require so much power?
When people mine bitcoins, what they’re really doing is updating the ledger of bitcoin transactions, also known as the blockchain. This requires them to solve numerical puzzles that have a 64-digit hexadecimal solution known as a hash.
Miners may be rewarded with bitcoins, but only if they arrive at the solution before others. It is for this reason that bitcoin mining facilities — warehouses filled with computers — have been popping up around the world. These facilities enable miners to scale up their hashrate, also known as the number of hashes produced each second. A higher hashrate requires greater amounts of electricity, and in some cases can even overload local infrastructure.
How much power is consumed? For starters, if bitcoin mining was a country it would be No. 29 in electric energy consumption. It consumes over ½ of 1% of the world’s electrical output. This is not a trivial figure as some will suggest. This energy could be irrigating the drought-stricken fields of Nigeria. However, this energy is so thinly spread out that it is hardly perceivable. Plus bit miners will argue that they consume energy that would otherwise be wasted. This is, in part, true, however, how can such an energy draw be so selective?
OK, I admit it I don’t like bitcoin! To me (in my always humble opinion) it’s a nebulous Ponzi scheme where its victims and benefactors are happy to participate knowing full well what is going on. A Ponzi scheme that will have an end that is not that far away — some estimates say four to five years away. So where is the benefit for all this apparent wasted energy? There is none. This bitcoin is too easy for those so ensconced to launder money.
Bitcoin advocates say that bitcoin is for the poor and disadvantaged, which sounds altruistic. They fail to mention that those who are disadvantaged do not have access to expensive networking computers, high-quality internet services and the tech savvy that goes with it.
Conclusion
There are a lot of questions to be answered. Bitcoin mining has been around a few years, but it is reaching a crescendo. The concept of making bitcoin a currency is on the table. I personally think this is bad. The stability of bitcoin being first and foremost in objection; then its apparent reckless use of electricity. Many agree this mining is a wasteful use of resources. The number of miners and larger computers accommodating these miners, requiring more and more electrical energy. With an increase in miners is a reduction in bitcoin distribution and bit ore, as it were. The longer the mining lasts, the less and less the return will be until there is none. Hence the Ponzi scheme aspect of it.
Bit miners will argue that they will drive alternate energy as they will use that peripheral energy at times when there is a surplus production. I am sure that some have good intentions. Even if this were followed up on it still doesn’t answer the question, What is the real value of bitcoin?
What to do?
I, for one, will write my legislators and send this column so that they may become aware that bitcoin needs immediate legislative review and insight and should not go unchecked. The EIA of the U.S. should get more on board as well and brief our legislators and the president.
Thanks and a tip of the hat to VirtualComputing.