Things are going great, and they’re only getting better
I’m doing all right, getting good grades
The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades
I gotta wear shades
— Timbuk 3, 1986
The best indicator for the success of any industry is the market. Alternate energy is booming in spite of the hindrances of tariffs, trade restrictions, and the elimination of tax incentives of the last four years. Currently the culminating advancements in battery, hydrogen, and solar technology are driving the market. In my very humble opinion*, it should have happened 40 years ago, but now, at least, it is in place and there is no turning back.
“We’ve got corporates and investors who are now saying, ‘I’m no longer investing in fossil fuels, period. It doesn’t matter who is in office.’”
— Michael Ducker, VP of Renewable Fuels, Mitsubishi Power, Nov. 2, 2020
Better late than never! The economy has given the green light force to go green! The world’s best solar power schemes now offer the “cheapest … electricity in history” with the technology cheaper than coal and gas in most major countries. That is according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2020.
The IEA sees green hydrogen production increasing by nearly six times from 2020 to 2030 under its sustainable development scenario, and many countries — from France to South Korea to Australia — have announced national plans or investment stimulus for green hydrogen, both to cut their own emissions and to establish a head-start in what could one day be a lucrative energy export market, much like oil or gas are today.
That has resulted in some lofty predictions for the potential of hydrogen. By 2050, Bank of America analysts predict green hydrogen could make up 24% of our global energy needs, making it a critical fuel sources, reports Yahoo Financial News.
The players
Let’s take a look at the numerous companies quickly growing or springing up in the EV and energy sectors. A few of the EVs: Arrival, Lordstown, Li, Epheng, NIO, Nicholas, Fisker, Tesla; in the energy sector: MP, Bloom, Fuel Cell, Ballard, Plug Power. At this time, I would not risk investing in any of them, in my very humble opinion*, as they have run up way ahead of their projected performances. Many have not even produced a dime of revenue.
The thinking is that hydrogen power — i.e. as an unconverted fuel or by fuel cells — other battery power such as advanced lithium and hopefully magnesium technology are now the path to go on. The world is rapidly changing, and technology and corporate efficiency are driving the market not the so-called reforms of the Trump administration. In fact it’s just the opposite as the market has risen 10% since Biden was confirmed as president by the AP. Coal, oil and eventually natural gas will be things of the past.
No more excuses
The world’s best solar power schemes now offer the “cheapest … electricity in history” with the technology cheaper than coal and gas in most major countries.
— IEA’s World Energy Outlook Handbook October 2020
If Hillary Clinton had won the presidency in 2016, West Virginia would now be a booming economy as she promised to transition from coal to solar for jobs. Now, solar is taking off worldwide, and although America has some promising technologies in solar efficiencies and production, they need implementation. However, West Virginia is still plagued with high unemployment caused in part by dwindling coal exports to China, due to high tariffs, coupled with waning interests in coal elsewhere.
Curiously, in spite of the last four years of continuing dramatic downward spiraling of the coal industry (over a 20% decline) and high unemployment, four years of unkept promises, West Virginia voted 69% for Donald Trump in 2020. According to the U.S. census bureau Mississippi, Louisiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and South Carolina were the poorest states before 2016 and continue to be in 2020. Yet they all voted for Trump in 2016 and again in 2020 with pluralities of over 60%.
Alternate energy is now playing a major role in world economies as clearly demonstrated by the shift from fossil fuel vehicles to those powered by battery and hydrogen. The market is now accepting this as inevitable. Numerous EV manufacturers are springing up faster than weeds in your garden, fertilized by SPAC, the so-noted blank check paradigm. China is moving ever faster in alternate energy technology and economics.
SPAC, the Blank Check Investment
“Bet on me” is essentially the pitch that backers of blank-check companies known as special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, make to investors, says Barrons. While that’s usually not enough to persuade seasoned investors to part with their money, it has worked like a charm in this era of booming markets and practically free money. SPACs have been raising money and doing deals at a never-before-seen rate. SPAC investors have given the EV and hydrogen markets the boost they needed to turn the tide in the energy market.
Is it throwing caution to the wind? An irrational investment strategy or a new paradigm?
Alternative energy in the market place has been batted around for decades. Finally, after the struggle to find its place in the competitive market, solar energy is now the cheapest source of energy compared with conventional sources such as coal, oil, nuclear and natural gas. Coupled with the advanced design of electric vehicles, alternate energy is finally seeing the light of day.
Some companies have gone from $2 a share to nearly $50 a share in just one year. Back in the day you might see these figures for the odd penny stock or some pie-in-the-sky company hyped to go up, but they would not stay long and the decline would be devastating.
I scratch my head at the market seemingly throwing money in a manner most speculative. For instance Tesla has only had five profitable quarters in its 14 year history! Yet the stock has risen 500 percent this year. Look at other companies that haven’t even produced a vehicle. For example, Nickolas, which has not produced one truck and was shrouded with an investment scandal, is still doing well after its first shake. I can’t tell for sure, but it does indicate that investors are banking that this is indeed the way to go. With Biden at the helm the encumbrances to alternate energy of the last four years are coming to an end.
Electric vehicles
When you think of EVs you might think Tesla. If you are bit older, like me, you might think Prius. Prius was a hybrid, inter alia gas and electric first out in 2000. Elan Musk and his engineer friends started Tesla in 2003. Musk bought 6,000 lithium ion batteries and soldered them together. He got a couple of electric motors and was off and running. Five years later their first car, the Roadster, went public. Now electric cars and trucks are coming out of the woodwork.
In conclusion
The future is so bright, I’ve got to wear shades. It is so good to finally be there.
* PS — To all new readers, the author’s opinion is always ever so humble.