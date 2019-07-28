In my “progress reports” over the past few months, I mainly have featured countries that have alternate energy innovations. This month’s column is about a different kind of innovation in alternate energy. The challenge is to bring alternate energy to a country that lacks the infrastructure and the resources but desires to be part of the 21st century.
For examples of progress in general, Rwanda has a “no” plastics law, 56% of the members of parliament are women, there is a massive effort to reforest its land, and the country is committed to clean and green. That got my interest right away. The Central and East African nation has a booming economy at 8% growth for the last 15 years. The innovation in alternate energy here is how the present will meet the future. I have always held that, going forward, alternative energy is the key to world peace and prosperity.
This theory in part is reflected in the “Access to Energy in Rwanda” written by the Dutch ministry of Foreign Affairs as follows:
Global challenges such as unequal economic development, poverty, uncontrolled international migration and lack of food security are increasingly seen as directly related to climate change, environmental hazards and demand for energy.
Energy monopolization is the source of most of the world’s current problems.
The nations causing the most problems are countries with oil as their key export. Venezuela, Iraq, Iran, and Russia all want to hold the sword of Damocles over the heads of those who need fossil fuels. Take away the need for oil then the servant becomes the master. Alternate energy creates energy independence. Nations that are playing catch up are best led into the future by building a smart infrastructure. It is best we help these nations become energy independent. The U.S., the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, among others are funding the new projects in Rwanda.
Rwanda is special because it is starting with a clean slate, so to say. It has a progressive mindset and optimism. Without that, you have nothing. After years of civil unrest, Rwanda is getting itself back together. It is just gearing up to supply its electricity. What makes this fortunate for them is they do not have a controlling energy infrastructure. Therefore, they are encumbered by a return on investment on existing structures. However, the planning is crucial not just to Rwanda but someday will direct how other nations or regions without an energy infrastructure can build their energy systems.
Rwanda, like most of Africa, is resource rich. It has water and natural gas. It doesn’t have much electricity, only 218 MW of electric power for 12 million people. Only about 35% of the population has some electricity. To put this into perspective, this gives each person in Rwanda enough electricity to charge a cell phone and watch TV for an hour or so per day. Another perspective: Pennsylvania has approximately 12.8 million people and its power output is approximately 44 GW. This is about 200 times the amount that Rwanda has for the same population. Yes, Rwanda has a long way to go.
Just bringing electricity to the country is only part of the next challenge. The people of Rwanda are poor. Most have learned to do without for so long. The annual household income is less than $900 a year. Electricity is one item that is largely imported with high tariffs.
Questions remaining
What energy system is best? Solar, hydro, or geothermal? What about backup power? Turbine or diesel generators? Is household solar more effective than a universal grid system? Will the running of power lines be necessary? Should these lines be run overhead or buried? Will the general public be able to afford the appliances that use the electricity? The current household consumption is only 11KW a month, so how do you plan with a consumption so low? Will things change when demand outstrips supply?
Rwanda’s solar index is significant with a yearly potential of 66 terawatt hours. This alone would supply most of Rwanda’s energy needs, at least when it is sunny. It has abundant water resources and some geothermal power. Large battery backup for municipalities are being tested in the U.S. Such units are a few years away. Bloom boxes should be considered here. They are akin to fuel cells but can run on natural gas. Gas turbines are relatively efficient and can provide the backup power and do so rather quickly.
It would be great if solar could be available for each family or household. Regional power production has many benefits. It is more efficient as less power is lost in transmission. It allows for regional control of pricing as well.
However, Rwanda is also concerned about building its industrial base. The majority of exports now are agricultural. Rwanda’s GDP is growing at the rate of 8%. A good stable source of electricity is needed to attract and maintain industry.
In conclusion
Rwanda is typical of many of the developing nations. Having a reliable supply of energy is its main challenge today. Solving the challenge is difficult as the financial resources to make it work are scarce; in other words, the need is there but the capital is not. Not to mention the general public does not have the things that we take for granted such as household appliances and lighting.
The UN has addressed this issue as follows:
Access to renewable energy is recognized as contributing substantially to sustainable development, and the United Nations General Assembly has designated the current decade as the Decade of Sustainable Energy for All.
Having a stable source of electricity but also the mobilization of international awareness and resources to improve access to energy, and the strengthening of the knowledge base of national governments concerning the linkages between poverty, renewable energy and climate change.
Rwanda possesses the character needed to succeed. Its leadership is more stable than others similarly situated. With the help of nations like the Netherlands and the U.S. and the oversight of the UN, Rwanda stands to be one of the most progressive nations ever. Other such nations hopefully will harness the mindset and hopefully will follow the stewardship of Rwanda. If it is successful, then every other small struggling country can model this beacon of hope.
