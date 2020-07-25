I am Cow, here I stand
Far and wide upon this land
and I am living everywhere
Oh, the ozone layer is thinner
From the outcome of my dinner
I am Cow, I am Cow, I’ve got gas.
— The Arrogant Worms, 2003
Renewable natural gas, what is that all about?
First what is “renewable natural gas?” It gas that can be derived from man-made sources such as raw sewage, food waste, organic debris at landfills, and as our intro song suggests, cows. The South California Gas Company — SoCalGas — has just started offering this source of energy as part of its overall plan for servicing customers with clean renewable energy. Vermont Gas is offering much the same. Minnesota also is pushing for RNG. New York, Hawaii, Georgia and Oregon are looking into it. It comes at added cost however.
The theory
The idea is that already established processes that intrinsically result in the production of methane gas should be tapped to be used in the existing gas networks. This allows otherwise “waste” gas to be used, not wasted, as it were. This is good from the standpoint that this gas is burned rather than released into the atmosphere as methane. Pure methane has 32 times the carbon effect of carbon dioxide that results from the combustion. On the surface, this sounds good but ... it gets complicated.
In a previous column on waste gas, I suggested that local waste methane be converted on the spot or stored until enough was available to run a generator, then that power can be mixed to the existing power grid. No mess! No fuss!
However, the gas companies want to add to their infrastructure, which allows them to add to their costs. The laws that govern the utilities favor this. As pointed out by the Minnesota Commerce Commission, though, the cost of this gas is 10 times higher than the natural gas already supplied. So the utilities are looking to bill this higher cost by the voluntary selection of energy by its consumer. When offered to consumers today, including me, we tend to opt for the green power. The green advocacy groups, which were many, feel that this is a slippery slope to maintaining fossil fuels.
Let’s digest this solution
In Salisbury, Vermont, a family dairy farm is building an anaerobic digester for their farm. The Goodrich dairy farm has been in existence since 1950 and has grown from 10 cows to 900. Because of the 2008 milk price collapse, they decided they needed to expand their market. They are building the digester, which ferments cow manure into natural gas. Then they will sell their gas to the local market.
I like this idea. The digester remains the property of the Goodrich Farm, they convert the manure to methane quicker, and then sell it to the existing gas market. Once again no mess! No fuss! No elaborate infrastructure, and the methane produced will be burned instead of released into the atmosphere.
In conclusion
Here’s my humble* opinion, in a free market society we are led to believe where there is a need, there is a way and that way leads, always, to profit. We believe that everyone wins. We have an altruistic pleading from the gas suppliers that they can remedy this problem. Can this happen here? I don’t think so.
We know that unburned methane releases an ungodly amount of carbon. We know that the methane produced is just part of life. We need sewage treatment plants, we need to eat, we consume many dairy products, but we can’t allow this methane to just be released into the atmosphere unchecked. I wish that we could check the methane released by the cows themselves without harming the animals.
The Goodrich’s plan is the best-case scenario. The environment wins, the farm wins and the gas company wins.
Where the concept falls apart, however, is how can we link all these smaller sources of methane together? It is infrastructure intense. The methane has to be burned if were are to achieve some carbon-neutral status.
If large firms take this seriously, the lacking infrastructure can be built to access this energy resource. This has a lot of benefits. Most notably, no mining of the gas is necessary, it’s right there, and otherwise harmfully released methane is burned in the process producing usable energy. All that has to be done is pipe it to a single source where it can be cleaned and pressurized for distribution. But it is expensive!
There are dissenters among the environmental activists, however.
Many mainline environmental groups oppose this process because they fear it will encourage the continuous use of natural gas. To this, I raise a skeptical eyebrow and say what are these people thinking? Do they think that people will stop drinking milk, or for that matter stop eating?
So what is the answer?
Again, in my very humble* opinion, we need to deal with local methane production by developing smaller safer systems that can accumulate methane on a practical level for local use. Either for heating or producing electricity. I am opposed to a collection system that will require a large infrastructure.
* (always humble)
