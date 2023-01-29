I could be good and I would
If I knew I was understood
And it’ll be great, just wait
Or is it too little too late?
— Barenaked Ladies
If there is one thing to keep in mind about Gov. Hochul’s Scoping Plan — as in all of these such altruistic green plans — it’s “If the grid isn’t green neither is the system it feeds!”
That being said yours truly reviewed the 21-page Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, or CLCP, the 455-page Scoping Plan, the 744-page grid plan and the 136-page Great Lakes wind plan, along with a plethora of NYPA and NYSERDA solar reports. This month’s piece is based on my vast knowledge, experience and *ever so humble opinion. Because of the vast implications of this legislation and its potential affect on all the good citizens of New York, I wish to dedicate several “Alternate Energy” columns to this profound topic.
The plans
On July 18, 2019, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act was signed into law. NY’s Climate Act is among the most ambitious climate laws in the nation and requires the state to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030 and no less than 85% by 2050 from 1990 levels.
• The Scoping Plan can be found at: climate.ny.gov/ScopingPlan.
• The CLCP Act is here: https://legislation.nysenate.gov/pdf/bills/2019/S6599
• The Great Lakes Wind report is here: https://www.nyserda.ny.gov/-/media/Project/Nyserda/Files/About/Publications/Energy-Analysis-Technical-Reports-and-Studies/GLWEFS/LSR-GLW-main.pdf
• The Grid report is here: https://www.nyserda.ny.gov/-/media/Project/Nyserda/Files/Publications/NY-Power-Grid/full-report-NY-power-grid.pdf
• The NYPA Sustainability Report for 2020 is here: https://www.nypa.gov/-/media/nypa/documents/document-library/esg-sustainability/nypa-sustainability-report.pdf
The Climate Act
The NYS Climate Act carries a great deal of authority with it. The following is from page 20:
§10. Nothing in this act shall limit the existing authority of a state entity to adopt and implement greenhouse gas emissions reduction measures.
§11. Nothing in this act shall relieve any person, entity, or public agency of compliance with other applicable federal, state, or local laws or regulations, including state air and water quality requirements, and other requirements for protecting public health or the environment.
§12. Review under this act may be had in a proceeding under article 78 of the civil practice law and rules at the instance of any person aggrieved.
The CLCP Act, as I read it, is merely a directive to meet certain goals by certain dates. What appear to be lacking, however, are the how and where.
How exactly do they plan to meet these goals? Perhaps raise taxes, secure revenue from municipalities, secure revenue from the energy produced? As for the latter, these projects should pay for themselves.
Next is the question: Where exactly will the wind turbines be placed? Will they be offshore, on higher elevations, or rural locations? Where exactly will the solar panels be placed? On roof tops, only new construction, on higher rural locations, will they take up valuable farm land? Will these energy sites be managed through public or private utilities? What about green storage? Will there be sufficient backup storage during prolonged periods of less sunshine or calm winds? Will the public be able to make the transition to all-electric by 2040?
The long run
The good news is these energy producing vehicles, solar and wind will pay for themselves in about 4-7 years depending on the ability to have proper storage. The question is who will benefit from the reduced costs? Will the public or private concerns receive the benefits? Will the areas that have the wind and solar power receive adequate compensation for bearing this burden?
Maintenance of solar and wind projects is far less expensive than any fossil fuel plant which includes the cost of compliance and the cost to the public to supervise this compliance. Solar and wind have minimum compliance issues. New solar panels will last over 50 years. Wind turbines require maintenance and are subject weather related issues such as ice storms and extreme high winds, and offshore units have additional costs due to access.
Concerns
I am particularly concerned about wind turbines that are proposed to be 60 miles offshore of Montauk Point, Long Island. Nuclear plants have astronomical security costs let alone the maintenance, cost of storing waste fuel and the acquisition of such fuel.
I am concerned that this green energy bill will be pushing an open door for building more nuclear plants. No matter how advanced the safety and security issues of nuclear plants become, the acquisition of the radioactive fuel and the disposal of nuclear waste will always be a target of terrorism. Witness the Russian terrorism in Ukraine and the occupation of the power plant in Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear plant in Europe. To its credit, page 79 of the Scoping report does include cautionary awareness of these issues.
Green storage is a conundrum not easily solved, at least for now. However, the acquisition of the components of today’s best storage batteries — namely lithium, cobalt and nickle — remains its Achilles heel. What about hydrogen? How will we deal with the natural emission of methane especially when the permafrost that now contains it is gone? Storage comes in all forms.
Next is what will happen to the state of economies of the fossil fuel industry? If we become energy independent in the true sense of the phrase, how will this diminish the power of governments to control populations? Most of the world’s conflict centers around the control of fossil and nuclear fuels. Going green could and should also increase world cooperation and world peace.
Next month, in part 2 of this report, I will explore these issues. Interestingly, the February 2023 issue of Scientific America has an interesting commentary written by Naomi Oreskes on page 74 entitled “Let’s get real” in an Aldous Huxley way that addresses the need of a brave new world.
To meet the challenges of the future we must be brave enough to make the changes we need or it will be, as the song says, too little too late.
* My opinions are always humble.