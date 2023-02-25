So now that Groundhog’s Day is over this year, and we know that Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, we can all be assured that is the case. Right? We all know Phil is always correct, no? Or at least until we have to go 100% for electric heat that is under the Scoping Plan.
So how do we start to address this very difficult but necessary issue of converting how we produce our electricity so that we don’t harm our environment and ultimately ourselves? Evaluating the costs should be how we start.
The shift to 100% electric is a good idea; however, the road to perdition is paved with good intentions. There are many factors to be considered for this good intention. Namely who will bear those costs? The transition to all-electric produced green, as it were, is huge. It involves shifting gears in midstream. First, the existing means of producing power and the capital that goes into it must be addressed: the capital costs of the existing power plants, their maintenance, and the ROI expected from these ventures. There has to be an all-around comprehensive plan.
All is easier said than done, however.
What about industry? What changes are necessary for those who provide our jobs? What burdens will come to bear on the various small businesses already beset by rising costs? How will these businesses acquiesce? Even if electricity were free, transitioning to industrial electric appliances will be costly.
Where to start?
For this energy conversion we must first cover the basics. That is, making all our energy facilities energy secure. By that I mean that all passive elements be implemented first. Such as installing insulation, sealing windows and doors, controlling ventilation systems, creating regulations requiring all new construction be solar oriented, designing smart highways, etc. Then implementing cost-effective energy devices such as LED lighting.
Once these are implemented, a comprehensive plan of green energy production can be put in place. Key infrastructure will be the NYS grid system coupled with how we will supply that system: solar, wind, geothermal, hydrogen, biofuels? Will it entail many local green power productions centers? What about those individuals who create their own power? What about electricity priorities? Bitcoin mining, recreational facilities, and casinos come to mind.
Solar
I want to cover the various factors that will contribute to powering the grid. We’ll start with solar. If NYS is to achieve the lofty goal of 100% green electric, we need to know how much electricity we need along with a plan for future need and where we are going to build these green sources.
Alternate energy is a land resource intense business. Solar’s drawback is land usage and if all energy use is converted to electricity it will require an increase in the production of electricity somewhere in the neighborhood of 3-4 times what is currently being used. Should or will each household produce its own power?
Local entrepreneur Ryan Wallace of Solar Village in Geneva discusses this with an interviewer on the local Inside the FLX Podcast presented by FL1 News. Solar and efficiency go hand in hand, and the Solar Village is the future. The smart design of housing is key to success of alternate energy. For new homes a combination of a solar roof and geothermal heat is the way to go. As Ryan opines, 10 years out a perspective new home buyer will overlook any home that is not so equipped. Putting solar on your home today is like having your cake and eating it, too. These systems pay for themselves in four years now. However, the lagging issue is energy storage. I’ll discuss that later in part 3.
Location, location, location
Or where do we put the solar panels (with humble opinion included):
Right now in Switzerland there is a project underway called the GondoSolar Project (*), which intends to place a solar field on a mountaintop. Why is this a key location for solar farms?
It’s threefold: it’s colder, panels receive additional reflectivity during the winter from the snow, and the air is thinner. Once again I share my most humble of opinions: I would strongly suggest that these panels be placed in one or two of these locations: either close to the user (i.e. on their respective roof tops) or for the collective public to use otherwise unusable land on higher southern exposure elevations. Many higher elevations in NY are not tillable, are rocky, do not support major vegetation or trees, and are not suitable tourist areas. These are areas that should be considered first for major league solar farms. The colder the better. Solar panels are essentially semiconductors, and semiconductors are significantly more efficient in the cold. Also the higher the elevation the thinner the air. Less of the sun’s energy is absorbed by the air and defused; hence, more photons to the panels.
Other considerations
Solar panels produce DC current, which is more efficient for transmission purposes because it does not have the addition of a “reactive component” that AC has. Conversion to AC results in a reduction in power output of about 5-15%. One solution to be considered is DC used for household appliances. Then there is the issue of transmission which loses more power with AC. Ergo, do the conversion to AC after the transmission has arrived at its proximate user.
Proximity is important because of efficiency. Fortunately DC to AC conversion has improved enormously in the last decade. Home grid tied systems only require a miniconverter. True energy independence means off grid. Off grid means added expense of a charge converter and a true sine wave inverter that can handle 10,000 watts steady, is 95% efficient and has a battery storage system that can handle at least three cloudy days in a row. Now we are talking some major money.
The lithium batteries I just bought ran $3,800 for 9600 watts to replace my led acid batteries of 12 years. My inverter handles only 5,000 watts steady. Since this only runs my shop, I don’t need the higher-rated units. My system, built in 2009, is off grid and started out with an inverter that was about 80% efficient. Inverters were not cheap. The latest inverters cost about 60% less than when I bought mine. The solar panels were three times the cost that they are today coupled with the panel efficiency increasing from 17% when I bought mine to 21% today. I suspect that prices will continue to decline and efficiencies to increase.
In conclusion
The Scoping Plan does not make any proposal on the location of solar farms. Nor does it indicate the need to place solar panels wherever there is a roof, a highway median, or carports. I hope to see some figures soon from the state on the acreage needed and the locations that will have the solar farms. Implementing these mandates for securing these objectives will be challenging. Great ideas need great momentum. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for the future.
Writer’s note: All opinions are humble
* However to the disdain of its objectors. They object to the panel being placed on pristine land. In this instance I see it more of an issue of “Nimby”-ism: Not in my backyard.