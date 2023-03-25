In order to fulfill Gov. Hochul’s dream of an all electric New York state, wind definitely needs to be in the picture. The current recommendation in the Scoping Plan is for 9 gigawatts of electricity by offshore wind by 2035. Several projects are in the works, all of which off the shores of Long Island, the furthest being Beacon Win, 60 miles from Montauk Point and 20 miles off Nantucket Sound. If you look at the picture, you can get an idea of how spread out these projects are. They will produce about half the goal of the 9,000 MW recommended by the scoping project.
Initially, the other half was proposed for the Great Lakes in Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. This was made public last December in the NYS Great Lakes Wind Energy Feasibility Study, prepared by NYSERDA, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. However, the consensus was that the costs, technology, and human conflict were too great to take advantage of the potential of the available 18 gigawatts of wind energy produced there. The increased onshore wind power estimates provided by NYSERDA will be 1,700 megawatts by 2030. This was determined by adding the list of MW per year to 2030 in the “NYSERDA Buy American Supplemental Study Onshore Wind and Utility Solar Component Analysis” guide. Currently New York has about 1,300 megawatts onshore.
NIMBYs a force against wind powerIt is interesting that the study used the term “human conflict.” I would suggest that is a euphemism for NIMBY. Assemblymen Brian Manktelow of Lyons echoes the sentiment of his constituents against the wind projects on the Great Lakes in this statement:
“The state is heading toward greener renewable energy, but plans like Great Lake Wind do little to move the needle in the right direction. Lake-shore residents would be left with their impeccable views obstructed by wind turbines. Our residents along the shoreline savor the beauty of the wildlife, and views many can only dream of. Should this plan move forward, any and all near-shore development will likely spoil the calming nature of the waves crashing on the shores.”
And State Sen. George Borrello from Chautauqua County says: “I am grateful to the Citizens Against Wind Turbines in Lake Erie (CAWTILE) and every organization and individual that rallied with us, testified at hearings, wrote letters and lobbied their representatives on this issue. Together, our perspectives helped inform NYSERDA’s findings and the strength of our advocacy made our opposition impossible to ignore. The voices of an educated, determined group of citizens can make a difference.”
I get misty eyed when I hear the “concerns” of NIMBYs. Concerns that wind power doesn’t work, turbines are noisy, the nacelle catch on fire, the old propellers cause landfill problems, they kill birds, and the list goes on. In my personal experience the genuine concern of groups like CAWTILE is they just don’t want wind turbines in their neighborhood. It would be a monumental task to convince them of their responsibility in participating in promoting green energy.
Wind electric power does indeed work, all one has to do is look at Denmark. They are not noisy, I went to the giant wind farm near Sweetwater, Texas, one of the largest in the United States at the time and based on my personal experience you had to position yourself in such a way to hear the “swoosh.” Besides these wind turbines were literally miles away from civilization.
As for the nacelle, fires will happen due to lightning storms or poor maintenance. There are some 89,000 wind turbines in the U.S.; some are bound to fail. Wind turbine do kill birds. However, for every bird killed by a wind turbine over 2,000 are killed by flying into tall glass buildings, the largest man-made killer of birds. Yet NIMBYs do not mention this. Nor do they mention wind turbine manufacturers are experimenting with different designs to divert migratory birds and even provide resting spots for them on the turbines themselves.
The case for onshore wind power
Wind turbine technology has certainly advanced over the years, mostly in terms of materials and manufacturing processes. The rule is simple: the taller the support tower and the longer the blades leads to the capture of faster moving winds, which equals greater power production. Locating wind turbines in high wind areas is very important.
The energy of wind varies as the cube of its speed. It is true that offshore is the desirable location. However, if offshore construction of the wind turbine is cost prohibitive and there is too much public conflict for their installation then the alternative is to go onshore. The effort of current surveys about onshore vs. offshore concerning the Great Lakes had to go no further than Ontario, New York to the manufacturing facility called Harbec, a machining and plastics molding facility.
Go with what works
One of the most successful onshore wind turbines is owned by Harbec Plastics. I interviewed owner Bob Bechtold and asked about the ROI on his two wind turbines, one at 250 KW and the other at 850 KW. He answered seven and eight years, respectively. These wind turbines are just over four miles inland of Lake Ontario. His philosophy was simple. He evaluated his business energy costs and saw how those costs could be put into wind power. After 20 years he has two wind turbines that can produce over 1 megawatt hours of electricity annually and now it’s free, save for maintenance costs. The wind turbines are also a capital investment. Go with what works, don’t go reinventing the wheel. Go onshore if offshore has too many issues.
Conclusion
Wind is highly effective. It’s energy capture is highly predictable. It is most effective when offshore within three miles or onshore within three miles or in elevated locations in the proper wind corridor. Wind also is more predictable than most realize. In order to fill the plate of complete green energy, wind must be on the menu. There are enough studies to figure on where to locate the turbines.
NIMBYs must get used to it.
All was not a bed of roses for Bob. There was much ado with permitting. Year after year various committees had Bob chasing his tail to get the turbines approved. One might believe there was a NIMBY influence not to mention concern by the power companies. There is no question that onshore wind turbines are cost effective. In fact similar turbines along the eastern border of Lake Ontario and eastward to Plattsburgh could easily provide significant electricity by wind power. Most of these areas are desolate.
We can’t have your cake and eat it too
Our landscape has to change as well as our perception. It is oft said that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Aesthetics have to change to the aesthetics of clean energy. Clean energy, one of whose goal is to cut back on oil, has its ironies too. The turbine blades are made from oil. Many of the wind farms proposed offshore on Long Island are being built by BP and its partners. The oil companies are designing the propellers that must withstand tremendous stresses and high energy lightning. Wind power would be impossible without them therefore, we can’t have our cake and eat it too!
Next episode I’ll discuss the grid. One of the drawbacks of wind power is the many diverse locations and connecting them to the grid.