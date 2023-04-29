One of the critical and perhaps the most expensive and most difficult to achieve for New York’s electric energy plan for the future is the grid system. So allow me to present the current (pun intended) status and future of our New York grid system.
The Scoping Plan says ...There is a whole alphabet soup defining the grid system in NY and in my humble opinion with the most notable being the DER. This is the acronym for the future of grid nomenclature — Distributed Energy Resources — and don’t you forget it!
In order for the future of electrical power to exist, it needs an expanded roadway, which is the grid system. A decade earlier the grid simply connected one power plant to another. Today it’s essentially the same thing except there are and will be more and more power producing locations. These locations will consist of large and small wind and solar “farms” plus there will be an increased number of individual homes becoming power sources.
This will require the need to set up numerous micro grids. Unfortunately the grid report makes no mention of where these sites will be. I have tried to contact the governor’s office, NYSERDA (formerly PASNY), NYPA and Congresswoman Tenney’s office and there has been no answer to the question of where are these wind and solar farms will be installed and how they will be connected to the grid.
The word that describes our current system is chaos. Immediate repairs are needed to upgrade the present ceramic insulators that date to the 1930s, with glass and porcelain insulators. Some towers have to be replaced, along with the cable, and the yet to be determined new routes to handle the current increase in electricity at today’s level.
The current grid system and meeting the future
The current grid system is undergoing great construction and renovation. Hundreds of miles of new lines and cable supports are being installed. In an April 23 article in the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, it was reported that there are many new projects in the making to replace or repair transmission lines to handle the current volume of electricity needed.
At the heart of monitoring the grid system is NYISO — or the New York Independent System Operator. In the article President Richard Dewey expressed his concern ab out meeting the future goals of our grid system. He points out that most of the wind and solar power is generated in upstate New York and must be sent downstate to New York City and Long Island. This will increase dramatically when NY reaches its goals for climate change.
A new factor will enter the mix and that is taking advantage of the excess of power created on windy and sunny days. Dewey says it will be like having two gallons of water with only a one-gallon container to hold it. At this juncture I would hope that this extra power would be used to make hydrogen by electrolysis. The grid report does make provisions for green hydrogen in the future.
Micro grids
Microgrids are the collection of multiple electrical energy points in a given locale. For example, suppose there is region where there is untillable land but consistent wind and clear access for mounting solar panels, which also support a storage system, most likely batteries. However, this region is remote. There has to be some way to attach this “electrical energy hub” to the main grid. It means installing a separate transmission line to link to the main grid. This in turn means the main grid has to support the incoming electricity and send it where it needs to go.
What makes this grid issue so important is the fact that we will have diversity of locations due to the nature of wind and solar as well as the politics and will of the people to move forward. Therefore the grid system will have to branch out like a spider web. Micro grid stations will become the norm. They will be a collection point for the energy being generated in the locale. These micro grid stations will most likely be self sustaining for the community they serve. This should — I use that word carefully — make their electricity almost free.
Intelligent transmission
NYS grid system is already computerized. Now switching in power will be done electronically. AI (artificial intelligence) will dominate the scene. It will take in input from many micro grids as well as the hub’s major generator. In other words the electricity that is generated will be monitored across the state and the nation communicating with other grid systems. This sounds great as it would manage power and make such transfers of electricity very efficient taking advantage of time zones, variable weather conditions, and situational usage periods. However, as my good friend says for every silver lining there is a dark cloud somewhere.
China seems to be way ahead of us in planning. Their vision is to span electric transmission all the way to Africa. This project was started about 10 years ago. America is not what it used to be. There is much in-house senseless bickering and a struggle for power rather than spending that energy solving our energy problems.
Terrorism
In very recent times, a number of terrorist incidents have targeted and damaged substations and transmission lines. According to the FBI these were primarily the acts of white supremacist, neo-nazi groups. Some were the juvenile acts of youngsters just having fun, as if there was a difference. The real terrorist danger is the takeover of our power distribution networks. In my humble opinion we need to have robust systems in place to protect against attacks. We must have in place a system of manual overrides. It will be the grid that will be the target of international terrorists not the power plants themselves unless we still have nuclear power plants in existence.
Too early to tell
According to the Initial Report on the New York Power Grid Study submitted Jan. 19, 2021:
A comparison of the four studies shows that there is uncertainty as to what the resource generation mix and capacities will likely be in 2030 and 2040 and where the resources will be located. This uncertainty will have implications for the grid’s investment needs.
It’s another dismay that was echoed by Dewey in the D&C article.
In conclusion
Many issues must be resolved very soon. One of the most challenging of the Scoping Plan will be the technological advances that need to be developed during the planning and construction process, such as new innovative batteries or storage devices, new cabling designs and material maybe even cryogenics, and AI networking could demand changes that any such ambitious plan could not foresee. Because AI will absolutely be needed, robust systems must be in place to protect against cyber attacks and override them if they occur. Planning and connecting up our micro grids will be a unique challenge that is not only technical but political. In all this adventure will be a big leap in transmission technology and like it or not, it is necessary.