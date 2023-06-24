The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men
Oft go a stray
— “To a Mouse” by
Robert Burns
A call to grandma cost about $5 back in 1970 which is about $38 today. Now the same call is almost nothing. My point: Technology today comes in leaps and bounds and fast. It improves so fast that as soon as you buy some new device, it is obsolete in some way the minute you use it.
My concern is are we becoming dependent upon technology’s rapid evolution to solve our problems? The scoping plan appears to count on this very thing to be successful. Can it happen? I think the answer is yes, but it’s a cautionary yes.
Theresa Hansen of “T&D World” magazine says, “Some locations in the US might meet President Biden’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2035, but I don’t see the entire country being fueled by zero carbon sources 12 years from now.”
“T&D World” is a trade publication for the power transmission industry and they ought to know!
In the past five columns, I have tried to put together some information about the directives of the Scoping Plan for the energy future of NYS. I concentrated on solar, wind, the grid and storage systems.
I would like to call this a story, because the efforts made by the state to go “green” stretch back over 40 years. In 1982 PASNY — now NYSERDA — planned to place a wind turbine on the shore of Lake Ontario. Numerous studies in NY have been performed on wind power over those years. Whatever became of this? I have filed Freedom of Information requests on the wind turbine projects proposed by PASNY, but have had no luck finding this information. I was attempting to garner what was already known then and why it wasn’t implemented at the time.
A history of learning from others’ mistakes
Back in the early 1980s Germany embarked on an ambitious plan to go solar and wind. The wind turbines in 2022 provided 17.2% of Germany’s electrical power; solar provided about 8%. The problem that is now realized is the cost of making this decision. It was at a time when nuclear was the “energy cure” for clean and cheap energy, production solar panels were only 10% efficient and were very expensive.
To demonstrate my point, Hoffman Electronics in 1955 offered the first solar cell at 1785/watt at 2% efficiency and at today’s prices a solar cell at 21% efficiency by comparison would cost over $18,000 a watt. Germany proceeded anyway.
Today the situation is diametrically reversed. Solar is now the cheapest form of providing electrical power. Nuclear is the most expensive. Although Germany produces about 25% from solar and wind it came at too big a cost. The weak link in NYS’ ambitious clean energy plan is the power storage medium. Choosing the right storage medium is critical and the answer may be to wait until these technologies prove themselves. Right now lithium and fuel cells are the only “off the shelf” storage mediums we have. Both have their issues. Lithium has its safety issues of thermal runaway and current fuel cells are expensive and use platinum, a very limited resource. Lithium too is limited as to availability.
It has been said that one form of insanity is repeating a past failed experiment and hoping to obtain different results. The Scoping Plan, to put it mildly, is a highly ambitious plan. It treads in uncharted waters. Its success is hinged upon technologies that are not yet developed or not fully developed. Sure technology has been transformative but is the SP actually built around an undetermined future? Will these ambitious plans repeat the mistakes of the past?
Like Germany’s ambitious plan for which the country is now left holding the bag. With NYS’ plan the storage system can be viewed in the same way as the German situation. In my humble opinion, large-scale storage battery technology is the linchpin for the Scoping Plan’s success, a technology essentially at its marketable infancy. You may raise a skeptical eyebrow and note the first accessible battery was invented in 1804! Yes, that is true but there was no practical use for it, ergo no market motivation. Now that also is diametrically reversed. A plethora of battery technologies have come out of the metaphorical woodwork. Improved lithium ion, magnesium, zinc, aluminum, carbon, boron, graphene, iron and who knows what. Each promising their own unique benefit such as size, power density, rechargeability, increased life expectancy.
Recently the House Ways and Means proposed the “Limit, Save and Grow Act” (talk about a euphemism!) which has passed Congress. This act will greatly impede the change that we can meet the goals of clean energy. Instead it wants to cripple the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides for the advancement of alternate energy and a clean energy for the future. The GOP- sponsored bill should have been implemented during the 2017-21 era when that president authorized a $2.25 trillion-a-year spending spree that is responsible for the inflation we have today. This careless spending did not improve health care, education, clean energy or our infrastructure. With this act the GOP wants to stop advancement in alternate energy and a clean environment. Let’s hope the Senate feels differently.
In questioning average citizens, they respond with the three main concerns: the plan does not seem feasible in the amount of time, the cost of converting their homes to all electric, and the costs changing the system in New York.
The Scoping Plan is highly dependent upon Biden’s IRA, which as mentioned is under attack by the GOP. The Scoping Plan is also highly dependent upon technologies which have yet to be proven.
My conclusion
Yes, we have to do something! Continuing to process oil by shale or sand sites and clear cutting to get there is consequentially damaging our forests and fresh water supplies. Not to mention the added expense of cleaning up these sites. Nuclear power is way too expensive. While solar and wind power have their flaws they are far less than the path of oil and nuclear. Gov. Hochul must make the right decisions. It might be better to wait on the predictable advance of technology than to build a questionable foundation.