The course of history can change not so much by momentum as by direction. In other words change can occur by simply going left instead of right. My next three columns will deal with Nikola Tesla, Thomas Alva Edison and Henry J. Ford. Three men who all came from moderately humble beginnings and truly made America great, simply by taking different directions on the same theme. These contributions to America and the world can never be forgotten.
Nikola Tesla
“Pearson Magazine” came to the United States in 1899 from England. Its reporters interviewed interesting people of the day from all walks of life. Among the first U.S. issues came an interview with Nikola Tesla. From a conversation with Chauncy McGovern, writer for the magazine who published the story titled “The New Wizard of the West,” the following segment struck me as so profound and ahead of its time:
“This is the experimental model of the apparatus with which I [N.Tesla] hope someday to so harness the rays of the sun that that heavenly body will operate every machine in our factories, propel every train and carriage in our streets, and do all the cooking in our homes, as well as furnish all the light that man may need by night as well as by day. It will in short replace all the wood and coal as a producer of motive power and electric lighting.”
Tesla’s interviewer entered a room full of mirrors that were mounted in all kinds of positions to capture light. Tesla was obsessed with energy harvesting. He believed that energy was all around us, which it is. All we had to do was tap into it. He had visions of balloons anchored overhead with wires to tall structures that would capture that energy, collect it and send it out or store it. He could have been the richest man on earth like his current alter ego, Elon Musk. Nikola Tesla held the patent on the induction motor. Had Tesla been a stronger businessman who knows what he could have done.
What Tesla conceived was this: Every municipality would for the collective good have one or more of these solar steam-generating stations supplying electricity to the community. However, I am hard pressed to find what he would use for storage at night in that era. Batteries were in wide use for telegraphy and telephone but were basically in their infancy, and so were electric appliances. However, the advent of electric power production and power consumption would rapidly coalesce. Just how effective was Tesla’s solar steam generator we will never know as it was never built.
Strangely enough Edison’s nickel iron battery is still in use today.
Low level heat could be used to heat buildings like they do in Iceland, but higher energy steam is needed to run a turbine to produce electricity. Steam can be stored but for how long is another question. Tesla perceived of the inefficiency of gathering another source of power — i.e., coal and wood, as well as its byproducts. In my humble opinion even without backup this was a big step in the right direction, as with all devices the get improved over time. Can you image if these power plants were initiated then?
The wisdom of Nikola Tesla is profound yet requires time to understand his perspective. Occasionally, he would speak in fanciful terms. His vision of the future was pretty much on target. Many of his theories were actually correct, however in practice could not be achieved. Tesla dreamed of transmitting electricity through the earth and through the atmosphere. His projects failed miserably. However there is, in fact, a charged atmosphere called the troposphere. He also talked much about conserving resources, the importance of clean water, and the better treatment of animals. In his book, “The Problem of Increasing Human Energy,” (by the way he wrote many books and publications in addition to his 300 patents), he said:
“But, whatever our resources of primary energy may be in the future, we must, to be rational, obtain it without consumption of any material.”
He based all his reasoning on energy. Not only to the physical world but the metaphysical as well. To him energy was everything, it was the internal propellant of mankind. Electricity appealed to him because he saw it as the most fluid.
His vision did not just incorporate his machines, it incorporated the importance of harnessing man’s wisdom and channeling that wisdom for the benefit of all. He warned of the use of technology for war. He saw the progress of war machinery and thought that it would eventually reach a crescendo. In a way he described the atom bomb as a giant capacitor. This was long before Einstein’s theory of mass.
Author’s humble opinion
Tesla was a curious creature. He was a cross between a theoretical physicist and a Thomas Edison, for whom he worked (Edison failed to pay him for his work, by the way).
His perspective on life and technology might be hard to digest especially in an era when little was known about energy. But the more I read the more I understood where he was coming from. I agree with his premise about energy and how it flows through all living things. His company should have been called “Altruistic Endeavors.” I say this because he was striving for things that benefited the whole of mankind. His vision was concerned about waste and how we must manufacture all products by minimizing waste. Unfortunately, we have not paid attention to that vision. These visions were made over 100 years ago and are now mainstays in our circle of solvable problems. In his book he talks valiantly about wind and solar power. How we must use those natural elements that require the least interference of nature and material. His thinking was of a practical vision that belied his true genius.