All along the watch tower
So let us stop talkin’ falsely now
The hour’s getting late, hey hey
— Robert Zimmerman (Bob Dylan), 1968
Election time is here. The topic of energy finally became part of the debates but only via the issue of climate change. While climate change is universal in nature, the derivative issues — costs of ramping up infrastructure and incorporating future technologies — are equally important but generally beyond the scope of the average electorate.
As recently as debates in 2008, the energy issue wasn’t even a topic, though it should have been. Energy impacts virtually every part of our lives and should not be taken for granted. The Carter administration set the standard back in 1980 but nobody listened. Now, instead of fast-charge batteries and more efficient solar cells, we have a crisis on our hand. Science is becoming more proactive supporting the need to influence voters. Developed nations are supporting climate accords, including Russia and China. One notable exception is the United States.
Many U.S. citizens are supporting our failure to take responsibility under President Trump. They support the administration, which has repeatedly dismissed environmental problems. No evidence of climate change’s presence and its consequences will ever change their minds. They function in the here and now. Acid rain, out-of-control forest fires and elevated shorelines do not change their minds. The fact that alternate energy today is cheaper than current fossil fuels does not assuage them. The New York Times has outlined 99 reversals made by the administration to reduce the effectiveness of our prior environmental laws. All these steps have benefited certain businesses at the expense of the environment. The Trump administration proceeds as if fossil fuels are unlimited and have no side affects.
A curious note: Trump could actually cite this year as the best for emissions, and he would be right. This is due entirely to reduced travel and the markedly reduced use of fuel for other events because of COVID-19. In addition, the Trump administration has yet to follow up on the Trillion Tree plan.
Trump has more important issues to resolve such as making sure that corporate campaign donors get the resources their companies need from national parks without the burden of environmental regulation and imposing high tariffs on imported solar components from China. Further he has proclaimed that climate change is a hoax, the sound generated by wind turbines causes cancer and that those turbines create a bird graveyard (It is tall building that create the bird graveyards and guess who builds tall buildings?) He proclaims that LED lights cause blindness and solar panels cause cancer and land pollution. Planting those trees is not now (or ever will be) a high priority nor is the environment.
For starters: What is the Green New Deal?
The Green New Deal is a proposed non-binding resolution under House Bill 116 1st session H. RES. 109. (www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-resolution/109/text). That means even if this resolution is passed, it has no teeth. It was proposed on Feb. 7, 2019 by Congresswoman Cortez and a week later was shuffled off to the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources. Essentially, it is just a list of good things to do to combat climate change, prepare for climate change and to bring awareness to the issue of climate change and the consequences if we don’t act.
It makes recommendations for expenditures to reduce climate change and costs if we fail to act. It features many of the items that go along with strengthening our resolve to combat global climate change. The goal of this proposal, and that is all it is, is to kickstart the needed conversation. The purpose of the Green New Deal is to point out the things that need to be addressed and the reasons why they need to be addressed. It makes suggestions as to the costs and what it would take to achieve these goals. What it did was create a set of parameters. It is not a binding bill that mandates what should be done and mandates the allocation of resources as Trump has stated.
A high school term paper ...
The Green New Deal wasn’t intended to solve any problems except that of getting climate change into the hearts and souls of our legislators and exposing the denial of climate change.
If one thing President Trump is consistent at, it’s ridicule, especially if the subject matter is against his thinking or belief system. The president referred to the “Green New Deal” as a “high school term paper that got a low mark.”
He apparently never read the document let alone understood its intent. He has no plan for the environment and makes no attempt to consider its consequences. He made condescending comments against this proposal that were not even subjects in the proposal. For example, he claimed that the proposal stated that we should eliminate flight and replace it with train travel. He stated that taking a train across the Pacific Ocean would be difficult for people in Hawaii. He offers no counter-plan and ignores the advice of experts when given.
What the Green New Deal truly lacks
The Green New Deal paints way too broad a brush stroke. However, I think that it implies that this brush stroke would be narrowed with each effort of the federal government.
I would suggest that Congresswoman Cortez should start with a more comprehensive plan with far more specific tasks that can be accomplished readily such as: a national network of charging stations, solar arrays and wind turbines along our interstate highways coupled with battery research on a grand scale. I would ask her to submit a bill with genuine teeth and resolve. I would ask her to consider the paper from the Roosevelt Institute by noted economists Bossie and Mason, who support the idea that we can, in fact, make the proposal financially feasible.
In conclusionTrump is famous for ignoring science. American Scientific, as a result of Trump’s willful denial of science, after 175 years of being apolitical went public and supported Joe Biden. We need to take responsibility and join with the rest of the world. Congresswoman Cortez should create actual legislation and not non-binding proposals, to effectively deal with the here and now. As Bob Zimmerman said years ago, “So, let’s not talk falsely now, the hour’s getting late.”
Hey Hey!