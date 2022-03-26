Think on these things.
— Paul to the
Philippians, 4:8
Dear Reader,
I wish to put on hold what I initially planned for this month’s column: the second of a two-part series on electric flight.
The current fighting in Ukraine touches an important part of our history — the real and possibly imminent use of nuclear weapons apparently because of one madman. It has brought to light the real danger of all and any nuclear electric power generating stations; that is, being held captive or else. Twenty-five years ago the Russian-made disaster of Chernobyl occurred. And now this extremely vulnerable facility is in the hands of the Russians by military force against an impoverished nation fighting for democracy.
One shell through the sarcophagus and its deja vu all over again (apologies to Yogi Berra). A second nuclear electric generating plant is in the hands of the Russians — again by force — in Zaporozhye, a very large city in southeast Ukraine. Two more facilities will soon fall as well. These plants will no doubt be held for ransom too. Not for money but for “conformity.”
What we are learning is that the threat of nuclear war has two definitions: 1) The actual weapon with nuclear warhead, and 2) the taking hostage of a nuclear power plant. What we are seeing is that nuclear power plants are virtually indefensible. This is because a rocket shot in the right place could end it all. So it becomes better to abandon it.
Will we learn from this?
One can only speculate. I can only opine what the world would be like with the research and progress that could be made if we were truly rational. I have written so many times about the importance of alternate energy and its connection to national security.
As the Civil War cost more than all the economic benefit of slavery, so too with nuclear. Nuclear today is three times the cost of solar. The cost of military intervention could ruin the country as well as divert needed resources somewhere else in wartime. I have yet to see a wartime plan when it comes to nuclear plants.
Ironically, I was disappointed when I started my research; most of my data showed that nuclear was important to our safety, environment and energy security. However, much of this material was over 20 years old, with an obvious bias. Just last week I received an email from a former colleague touting the benefits of nuclear energy. I was disheartened, but it was his bread and butter.
A report was issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the United Nations two weeks ago. Director Rafeal Grossi said that he had been informed by the Ukrainian authorities that although regular staff continue to operate the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, any action of plant management — including measures related to the technical operation of the six reactor units — requires prior approval by the commander of the Russian forces that took control of the site last week. Grossi said that this development contravenes one of the seven pillars of nuclear safety and security that he outlined at a meeting of the IAEA’s board of Governors on March 2 that “operating staff must be able to fulfill their safety and security duties and have the capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure.”
Ukraine’s nuclear regulator has informed the IAEA that it is having major problems communicating with staff operating Zaporozhye due to Russian forces at the site switching off some mobile networks and blocking the internet. Some mobile phone communication is understood to still be possible, albeit with poor quality, but fixed phone lines, as well as emails and faxes, are reportedly no longer functioning.
The deteriorating situation regarding vital communications between the regulator and the Zaporozhye NPP is also a source of deep concern, especially during an armed conflict that may jeopardize the country’s nuclear facilities at any time.
Think back about 26 years ago: the worst nuclear disaster on record at the time and the then-Soviet Union never reported anything until the Soviet government people got of the area and then two weeks later the city of Kiev was notified.
It’s happening again, and today in Zaporozhye a nuclear plant has been taken over one could argue by one man’s arrogance and pomposity — a man who must be stopped.
As I have so often contended that alternate energy is more than just staying green it also means staying safe. What can be drawn from this war is how dangerous nuclear power can be in the wrong hands and that a nation that draws its power from alternate renewable sources of clean energy will be more free and safe than those that don’t.
In closing
I would like to quote Paul to the Philippians: 4:8.
Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.