The histories of nature and mankind have a way of weaving an intricate tapestry that inevitably takes on an eventful life of its own. It is fascinating to witness how this intertwining unfolds into an extraordinary tale.
Such is the continuing revelation of the heart-driven individuals representing Seneca White Deer, Inc. who ventured out in 2017 to establish white deer and military history tours for the public. At that time, they did not foresee how many fascinating and unique events would grace this ecotourism stage.
Such an event unfolded on Aug. 24 as a first ever tractor-driven tour was hosted at Deer Haven Park. The International Harvester Club of Bellona arrived at the John and Josephine Ingle Welcome Center in a convoy of over 40 tractors! A smiling and anticipant group of more than 80 tractor club members led by Chairman Howard (Howie) Hemminger was greeted by SWD President Dennis Money, the Welcome Center staff, and tour guides Gary Hunt and Pam Raes, who were to lead this history-making tour.
Participants parked their individual tractors (making an impressive display) side-by-side along the parking area perimeter. In no particular order, club members then proceeded to board two open wagons. Hooked one behind the other, these wagons were then pulled through the park by International tractor driver extraordinaire and club leader Howie, who maneuvered from atop his own giant machine.
The day threatened showers, but the sun fought to breach an overcast sky, winning the battle more than once, warming not only bodies but also hearts. A learning experience for all, historical and wildlife information was shared by tour guide Gary from the front of one wagon, and Pam upon the other. A pleasant surprise came when the guides realized that Jackie Bakker, Montezuma tour volunteer, was part of the club’s tourists. She agreed to make an impromptu presentation at the eagle’s nest. All participants were first-time tourists, and as the inner park’s checkerboard of roadways was conquered, club member stories, remembrances, and humorous anecdotes were shared.
The IH Club of Bellona boasts a membership of roughly 250. Established in 1993, the club participates in many area parades and orchestrates an annual tractor show at the Windmill Farm & Craft Market in Penn Yan. You may have awed over the club’s presence at the Branchport Fourth of July parades, or the Phelps Sauerkraut Festivals. In addition to local events, club members also attend national out-of-state shows, such as when 33 members with 26 tractors traveled to St. Ignace, Michigan to join with over 1,400 tractors in a one-day event crossing of the Mackinac Bridge.
The club takes annual bus trips and every summer partakes in one or two 35-40 mile tractor rides. This year’s ride delivered the members to Deer Haven Park. The deer seemed unsure of how to interpret this particular escapade, choosing to dart off, tails flagging a warning to all others nearby. The turkey vultures, on the other hand, hovered and lofted overhead, unperturbed. Wild turkeys were spotted trotting into the timothy grasses and effortlessly disappeared to both the layman and experienced onlooker.
Amid ammunition bunkers, personnel bomb shelters, old railway drop stations and their abandoned tracks, and miles of roadways, the story of past and present unfolded. The fresh air of the countryside, and connection to nature produced a pleasurable, rare experience. After all was said and done, this very engaged and appreciative group loaded back up on their individual tractors and headed for home. What a sight to see!
What adventures await you beyond the fence? Join SWD at its next special event, open to the public, on Oct. 5, and witness an environment filled with mystery and intrigue. See you then.