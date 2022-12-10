Ed. note: This is the first of a two-part “Beyond the Fence” series; the second will be published on Jan. 14.
A light dusting of snow had blanketed the ground overnight, but the new day’s turquoise sky was bright and clear. Finger Lakes residents found themselves squinting at the brilliance of the sunlight as it danced intangible quartz-like crystals upon an exquisite white stage.
It was 1972. President Richard Nixon had recently signed the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty (SALT) with Soviet Prime Minister Brezhnev. This Cold War agreement would not only limit the number of ballistic and anti-ballistic missiles each country could possess but would also limit defense locales to two sites only. It was a trepidatious, historic period wherein both the Unites States and the Soviet Union felt tensions rise.
During this time here at home, Finger Lakes residents whose lives predominantly revolved even moderately close to the Seneca Army Depot had to have unsettling thoughts. A “what if” most assuredly looming in the back of their minds.
That was May of 1972. This was December, and the world had recently been shaken along with Nicaragua as their capital Managua experienced a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that leveled the city, killed upwards of 11,000 and rendered 300,000 residents homeless.
Alarming events such as these leave one to ponder where Finger Lakes residents’ minds may have traveled when reverberations from the detonation site at the Seneca Army Depot could be felt up to 30 miles away. As homestead windowpanes shuddered, surely some hearts must have fluttered, bringing daytime activities to a staggering halt ... earthquake? Missile attack? Both thoughts followed by inadvertent exhales, breath locals were unaware they were holding.
To this day long-time residents around the former Seneca Army Depot have shared how they remember those rattling windows on demolition days. For those who have been on tour through Deer Haven Park, guides will allude to this fact while passing the area which occupies the northern most part of the park.
Within this (still) fenced-in, roughly 900-acre site was one of the most ominous areas of the original 10,000-plus acre military base. Second perhaps only to the infamous “Q area,” this site was designated as the Explosive Ordinance Disposal area, or EOD. It was here, on clear days, where Army demolition crews went to work. Cloudy days were taboo as the detonation of these armaments could be so intense that sound waves would reverberate off the clouds and down onto the surrounding community. (If clear days were rattling windowpanes, one could only imagine what a cloudy day would entertain!)
It is interesting to note that these events would occur, weather permitting, year around even though the only armaments being detonated were solely those belonging to the Seneca Army Depot’s supply. There was never any detonation designated stock that arrived from other facilities near or far.
Not surprisingly, with over 500 igloos on site holding everything from bullets to 10,000-pound bombs, there needed to be a plan in place to help keep the integrity of supply intact. The beginning of this ongoing circle was a huge undertaking that fell on the shoulders of those serving in Quality Assurance. These teams worked consistently, testing, checking, and securing to guarantee standards were met and safety assured.
As you can see, the EOD was the very end of this tale’s trail, as to how armaments arrived, how they were overseen, and what was needed to provide a safe, secure environment for all involved when demolition was ordered helps reveal the greater picture. Needless to say, this former designated destruction site most assuredly calls for one to pause and give respect to those who served in this extremely specialized field.
More on this fascinating and important endeavor in Part Two to follow next month where we will overview how life unfolded for the locally stationed EOD Army soldiers and officials on site during an average detonation day at the Seneca Army Depot, and how this area relates to its current role within Deer Haven Park. Join me then as we once again venture beyond the fence.