Ed. note: This is the second of a two-part “Beyond the Fence” series; the first part was published on Dec. 10.
Picking up where we left off last month, most assuredly questions loomed in the minds of Finger Lake residents as to the clandestine happenings beyond the fence at the former Seneca Army Depot, especially when it came to those window-rattling demolition days.
This cycle commenced as armaments regularly arrived via railroad, aircraft, or truck with each given specific lot numbers. Why lot numbers? Well, each of the over 500 igloos also was designated with specific sections and numbers. It was important that each individual armament be marked with a correlating number so that if anything went wrong in the field, that number could be traced back to its igloo.
Quality Assurance (QA) performed regular inspections to assure no serious threat was evident due to outdated, or otherwise damaged goods, which could result in self-detonation, or just as bad, no detonation upon use. If QA noted anything that could not be further shipped due to damage or deterioration, these would be marked for demolition, whether one item or the entire lot.
Product was not dismissed willy-nilly, however. Armaments were regularly refurbished, including the removal of rust, repainting, and assuring of legible lot numbers. Many onsite buildings were specified maintenance areas, designed to allow the tearing apart of questionable stock whereby any quality parts were salvaged. Thereafter, if designated, some would go to the Explosive Ordinance Disposal area (EOD) for demolition.
The EOD was controlled from a safe house (called “the dugout”) hundreds of yards away from the detonation field. It was from here that detonations would be electronically enabled. Run wires were buried from the safe house to the detonation area where blasting caps would be attached. Some products could be detonated above ground in troughs and allowed to burn off; others needed to be buried so the earth contained the explosion along with any shrapnel.
Surprisingly, a soldier’s EOD training initiated on site. If soldiers were comfortable with requirements, they would proceed to two weeks of demolition class training followed by two weeks field training. Teaching would include establishing burn times, inspecting and burying run wires, temperature testing and assessing durability of troughs, and learning to “sweep” an area to assure all was detonated and cleaned up afterward. This was but a smidge of the knowledge required. Most importantly, soldiers learned safety.
Standard safety procedures were the crux of EOD training so there existed no room for error. How to control and handle materials, address issues, what could be detonated, what could not, and the proper protocols per product needed to be in place.
As well, the remainder of the Depot’s workforce needed protection. On active EOD days, a warning flag would be raised alerting staff that detonations were to take place. Once set, a phone tree alert was enabled. The EOD Supervisor would call Depot Command, which would notify staff and nearby fire departments, as well as all EMTs. Next, five minutes prior to detonation, a siren would sound, warning grounds workers and soldiers of impending detonation. It is here where personnel bomb shelters came into play for fallout safety precaution.
Such detonations leave one to ponder ... if windows 30 miles away rattled, what did the Depot workers feel? Sends a bodily shudder just to think about!
Today, the former EOD is incorporated into the northern part of Deer Haven Park and can be viewed from a distance during tours. Remediation by the Army Corps of Engineers is still taking place and once cleared, is planned to be integrated into DHP tours. It is hopeful that the exploration of this specialized field of the Seneca Army Depot’s history will allow visitors to fully recognize and appreciate those who served in it, while adding yet another dimension to venturing beyond the fence.