It is said a part of oneself becomes a fragment of the greater whole when one deeply loves — be it person, place, or thing. Perchance an essence of one’s energy lingers to further enhance the environment whereupon it is instilled. As time passes, such energy may manifest into loved ones’ enduring legacies.
When 1941 dispossessed farmstead owners John and Edith Lisk were struggling to move home, family, and livestock off their 157-acre farm with merely three days’ notice from the government to create the Seneca Ordinance Depot, they had no idea that one day their great-granddaughter, Jennifer Merkle, would be born.
At the same time, when John and Edith’s pregnant daughter Emily Lisk VanRiper and husband Barton were also made to evacuate their home and property, they had no idea they were to birth a second child 17 months later. Their second born would bring granddaughter Jennifer into the world.
Both great-grandparents and grandparents would never know that 80 years later, long after the Army vacated their confiscated lands, Jennifer would venture “beyond the fence” to explore her family’s heritage, roaming said properties while on private tour through Deer Haven Park.
There was a vertical slice in the morning haze that day. Like a veil hung from the heavens with stark demarcation between where the sun had first shone and where it was yet to shine. Turkey vultures lofted on invisible updrafts, reminiscent of aerial circus performances. Brown-and-white whitetail deer munched lazily in the morning warmth.
Another imperceptible veil hung as well, this one between past and present, manifested by those of long ago via love of home, soon to be lifted by Jennifer’s proverbial arm as she embarked on a journey to transcend time and meld generations.
As she walked the former farmstead properties of her ancestors, moss covered barn foundations stood stubbornly intact, rising from the earth as if refusing to succumb to the tribulation of long ago. Presumptions rose along with the morning mist as to where property lines once stood as old fence posts rested in the underbrush.
Lingering remnants of lives lived in 1941 survived beneath overgrowth of vines, weeds, and wildflowers. Decades of thriving earth left unperturbed (other than by the traipsing of wildlife) revealed half-buried artifacts ... bottles, broken pottery, tin cups, and farming tool relics whose decaying handles extended from their graves as if willing for Jennifer’s hand to touch — making tangible what once was. Family. Essence. Love.
“I am super grateful for being able to tour. It is really special to touch things that were once theirs,” Jennifer confided as she meandered her relatives’ once owned properties.
A small rubber ball, still intact other than some scuff and dirt, made its presence known. Jennifer picked it up. One could only imagine the mental images that manifested as she held and reflected upon this one item.
Old maps helped Jennifer to scout out the one-room schoolhouse acreage. The remainder of what appeared to be the foundation to the outhouse was located. This would have been the schoolhouse where Jennifer’s ancestors attended, and where many later taught.
Undoubtedly the most endearing part of the tour, however, was when Jennifer walked the old homestead property of her great-grandparents John and Edith Lisk. Lost in thought of what once was, Jennifer suddenly stopped and slowly leaned over to secure a glint of glass. Brushing off the dirt, she lifted her find toward the sun, and smiled.
A totally intact perfume bottle base. The applicator top was missing but could be imagined as the cut glass was beautifully detailed. Had this held her great- grandmother’s perfume, left abandoned in the rush of evacuation?
Undoubtedly, past moments made tangible in the mind’s eye. History brought to life, with reverence and appreciation, then and now, beyond the fence.