For many, the interweaving of life’s journey creates a multicolored tapestry indisputably worth public display. Unfortunately, it seldom happens as many travelers’ tales go untold. However, when a fortunate few are made privy to such journeys, it’s evident that the traveler oftentimes returns full circle to a place of long ago, creating a sense of deja vu. I daresay this may have been the case for one particular, experienced traveler who recently ventured beyond the fence.
No matter what time of year, the combination of wildlife, nature, and military history at Deer Haven Park is tantalizingly inviting. Whether you choose to board a Seneca White Deer touring bus, indulge in a small group hike or bike tour, take advantage of a specialty photograph, go bird watching, take a wildlife education tour, or even a horseback tour, the daily happenings of the wildlife residents will enthrall you.
Then there are the private tours. These one-on-one (or two) specialty tours with a SWD tour guide are more personal. This was the type of tour Finger Lakes couple Bill and Mary Ann Fischette decided to partake in this autumn.
Bill, now 92 years old, served in the Army Air Force, “which is what they called it back then,” he and Mary Ann agreed as the tour vehicle approached the North Road perimeter of the park. Bill served in WWII in the Philippines, “where he guarded Japanese prisoners,” Mary Ann confided.
After completing his tour of duty, Bill returned to the Finger Lakes and became an ironworker. Achieving security clearance, he was employed at the then-Seneca Ordinance Depot. Now, as the vehicle neared a flock of wild turkeys, realization materialized that it had been decades since Bill had returned to the property he once served to protect and later labored upon.
The vehicle slowed to a stop as a half-dozen wild turkeys crossed the roadway directly in front of it. As the flock lumbered away from the 6-foot perimeter fencing toward the brush, it became apparent that one turkey remained barricaded on the opposite side of the fence.
Wild turkeys are highly intelligent creatures with keen eyesight. It did not go unobserved that this particular bird was processing our presence and possible continued approach. With head cocking to and fro, and feet pacing left and right along the fence line as its cohorts continued safely onward, it became apparent that it was weighing its options to fly up and over the 6-foot barrier. Finding our presence a bit too ominous, we eased forward and once we had safely passed, huge wings flapped, feathers rustled, and this hefty bird effortlessly lifted up and over and continued onward to find its flock. An amazing site!
Continuing onward, Bill and Mary Ann learned the history of the land dating back to the Iroquois. While seeing the personnel bomb shelters was interesting, it was the 519 ammunition igloos that appeared the most intriguing to the couple. These solid concrete constructions and the story behind their creation in merely four months — shared while standing like fleas within their massive walls — brought home the reality of those 1941 work days.
“I didn’t realize there was so much information to be shared,” Mary Ann admitted. As we had hoped, two white deer made an appearance in an overgrown grove of towering trees and brush. Light pink inner ears and swishing white tails became evident as they paused long enough for admiration prior to easing onward.
Coming full circle, as life often does, the tour ended back at the John and Josephine Ingle Welcome Center where Bill and Mary Ann could browse historical memorabilia and shop. What an absolute pleasure to be a small thread in the tapestry of life of this WWII veteran and his wife as they marveled at the conservation efforts of SWD which, in turn, marveled at them.