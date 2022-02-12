Bright, sunny days of late January into early February seem to always quell the impact of frigid temperatures somewhat. Have you ever found yourself standing behind a pane of window glass this time of year just to feel the sun’s warmth? Makes one wonder how such chilly temperatures affect the wildlife at Deer Haven Park ... most especially the whitetail deer.
The winter solstice occurs every year anywhere between Dec. 20-23 and marks the astronomical beginning of winter. For those who live in the Northern Hemisphere, this means the sun is tilted the farthest away as it’s centered directly over the Tropic of Capricorn.
Not only is this day the shortest of the year, but it also means that the culminating impact of this distanced warmth will present us with the coldest of winter days arriving anywhere from mid-January into early February each year.
How do the resident DHP whitetail deer endure such cold and survive? It appears there are many ways. First, if you’ve toured the park, you’ve noticed the numerous crops planted to help sustain the herd. These are barren now but did their job last autumn when whitetails bulk up by eating as much as nine pounds of food daily. These fat reserves aid them throughout the winter.
Nature however provides many more advantages for these magnificent creatures. Whitetail, both brown and white, will shed their summer coats in autumn and grow a dense undercoat. In addition, longer, hollow shafted hair, called guard hair, will produce a top fur layer. These hollow hairs (imagine a thin straw) serve to absorb sunlight and trap its heat, helping to keep the cold out.
The whitetail’s skin will also produce a lubricating oil that serves like a salve of water repellent protection to both fur and skin — an important factor to allow moisture to roll off rather than penetrate.
Innate survival skills also come into play. Whitetail will reduce their activity by half this time of year, enabling their metabolisms to slow as well, thus burning fewer calories. They will also browse versus graze, as browsing takes less energy than digging in snow for food.
Deer will congregate where there is ample browse and/or shelter from both weather and predators, such as among low lying tree branches. Congregating, called yarding, will also allow the sharing of body heat.
Safety in numbers comes into play, as when a deer is alone and the need for a quick escape presents itself, it is hard for their hooves to get footing in the snow, especially when frigid temperatures cause a hardened surface. Digging in with each step slows them down, whereas if there is yarding, many hooves can flatten an area much quicker making escape paths easier to negotiate. Think of the terms “making tracks” or “hoofing it.”
In this same manner of defense, whitetail will only sleep for short stints of 5 to 10 minutes to stay alert to their surroundings, mostly for predators. Deer can partake in these power naps while standing but will also lie down to rest. Prior to lying however, they will assess escape routes and check the air for predator scents. Keep in mind that newborn deer can stand and walk within 10 minutes of birth, so to stand and run quickly is an asset to this species.
January and February most assuredly deliver challenges to the resident deer at DHP, but Park officials do all they can to help nurture the herd throughout the seasons. Perhaps the best part of the winter solstice? Every day post its arrival provides a lengthening of daylight until finally spring can rebirth — an event every species, even humankind eagerly anticipates.