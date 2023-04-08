An interesting sign was located within an abandoned work area of the former Seneca Army Depot and is now on display at Deer Haven Park. It’s not so much what the sign says, but the graffiti-type character which accompanies it that is intriguing.
It is said the oldest known graffiti dates to the late 1800s when hobos would hitch clandestine rides upon train cars and leave their inscriptions scribbled within. Some posts were mere monikers, some crude doodles, but all intended to leave one’s mark. Such etchings seemed to have traversed history, showing up at some extremely pertinent times.
Take, for example, in 1917 during WWI when for the first time the U.S. and Australia joined forces. The Royal Australian Air Force is noted as having had a “gremlin-type image,” which they would graffiti to the sides of railway cars and pertinent locations. The gremlin doodle is reported as having no words but carried an underlying implication of “FOO was here.” FOO was the abbreviation for Forward Observation Officer. Could this have been a type of Hansel and Gretel breadcrumb trail for the securing of comrades following in those footsteps?
Decades later and continents away during the Great Depression of the late 1930s, British cartoonist George Chatterton is noted for developing an interesting looking character dubbed Mr. Chad who had beady eyes, a rounded head and elongated nose that would peer over the top of a wall. Mr. Chad’s caricature enhanced English slogans such as “WOT — no tea” (or whatever was in short supply at the time). Mr. Chad caught on in printed cartoons, on retail establishment walls, and the sides of buildings throughout England.
Meanwhile, back in the States, it was 1941 when WWII caused disruption not only in the Finger Lakes region what with the construction of the Seneca Ordnance Depot, but across the entire country. Men were enlisting in military service, being deployed overseas, and women were suddenly holding down jobs, homes, and families.
It was then in the Fore River Shipyard of Quincy, Massachusetts, south of Boston that Navy ships were being manufactured as fast as workers could build them. Piecework was the norm and laborers would get paid for each rivet they secured. The more rivets inspectors counted, the higher the individual’s pay. Such was the job of one James J. Kilroy (1902-62). He counted the rivets workers installed and would mark in chalk the areas he’d inspected. The story goes that the workers would remove the chalk marks in hopes of getting a double count, therefore increasing their pay. To combat this, Kilroy decided to start using durable crayon and marking his inspections “Kilroy was here” to keep workers’ numbers honest.
Times being what they were, ships were leaving port at breakneck speed, many times prior to being painted, which left Kilroy’s notations evident. Some rivets were in locations unoccupiable, leaving sailors wondering how “Kilroy” was there at all. The phrase had a ring to it, however, and started the proverbial buzz, which in today’s terms one would say soon went viral.
Kilroy’s phrase eventually met Mr. Chad’s persona and the Kilroy meme was birthed. GIs and sailors would find the Kilroy graffiti showing up all over from storming beachheads to encampments, on war ships to fighter planes. “Kilroy was here” became a symbol of pride for all U.S. servicemen while giving the impression to the opposition that there existed nowhere the allies couldn’t reach.
Legend has it that German intelligence would see Kilroy on abandoned American equipment or in areas previously occupied by Germans and hasten word back to Hitler who surmised Kilroy was code name for an incomparable spy. This apparently caused cautionary dismay for the Furor but continued to boost morale for U.S. troops.
Caricatures, memes, graffiti. Then and now, history continues to make its mark. It’s amazing what one might find while visiting DHP, and what adventures await those who choose to venture beyond the fence.