Did you know that researchers have acknowledged the obscurity of roughly 86% of earth’s species? That means that of the abundance of globally known species, humankind is privy to merely 14% of the whole!
A fascinating fact to ponder. Think about that for a moment. Then take into consideration how fortunate the Finger Lakes region is to have within that 14% the largest known herd of white whitetail deer beyond the fence at Deer Haven Park.
As remarkable as that thought is, let’s delve one step further. The recessive leucistic gene that blesses the park with those white whitetail is undeniably rare, but there is a rarer gene found within this wondrous species ... that of the piebald.
Genetically speaking, the chance of birthing a piebald is less than 2% in any whitetail herd. At DHP, even with the advantage of the leucistic herd, there has only been one sighting of a piebald which occurred back in 2016 just after the park first opened ... until now, that is. Yes, you read that right, until now. DHP is very excited to have witnessed its second known piebald in seven years!
For those who are unaware of the whitetail piebald, it is not surprising because the likelihood of witnessing one in the wild is close to never.
What exactly is a piebald? It’s a species that displays irregular patches, or blotches of either black or brown and white. Think pinto pony, but also many canine breeds display this trait, as well as snakes, and perhaps most familiar, the bald eagle.
Yes, the park’s resident bald eagles are considered piebald. In fact, the word is derived from “pie” in magpie, which is a bird of black and white feathers, and “bald” meaning marked with white. The piebald recessive gene is passed down within the birthing line. Both male and female need to be carrying the gene to produce a piebald. Much to the delight of the folks at DHP, the bald eagles continue to return year after year to birth their young, and although the park honors this pair and is thrilled to see their annual return, their piebald appearance is a visually accustomed one. After all, a bald eagle wouldn’t be a bald eagle without the piebald gene.
For the whitetail deer, however, this fascinating phenomenon is less prominent, even with the advantage of the leucistic gene already present. To clarify, neither the leucistic nor the piebald gene is to be confused with that of the albino. The albino trait has its own designated characteristics, which are much different than those of which we speak.
The piebald gene does have traits of its own, however. Unlike with leucism, the piebald can come with some congenital anomalies. For example, a piebald whitetail may show signs of a bowing nose, have an overbite, a short mandible, shorter legs, scoliosis of the spine, and even the possibility for internal organ deformities. Conversely, the leucistic gene only lacks the pigmentation required to present with brown fur.
The piebald whitetail deer’s possible anomalies can certainly make it more vulnerable to life in the wild. They do, however, still blend in well and are not looked upon any differently in their general surroundings by their herd. Their lives will still play out in nature’s survival of the fittest, albeit with the possibility for any one of these physical disadvantages.
For those who’ve witnessed the inspiring beauty of the white whitetail, let’s just say that encountering a whitetail piebald is captivating. Add to this its frequency of occurrence being practically nil and its visage becomes undeniably mesmerizing. For DHP, an inspiring once-in-7-year blessing. Perhaps you too will witness this unique beauty while touring beyond the fence, where everyday nature is simply extraordinary.