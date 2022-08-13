There is a translucent energy wafting upon the summer’s breeze, a gentle caress atop heated skin. Welcoming. Cooling. A shimmer of sunlight dances off leaves and wildflowers. The grandeur of nature unfurls in the recurring play called life, with or without an audience. However, if one stops long enough to watch the curtain rise on the next act and quiets oneself long enough to simply be, the wonders of each scene are hypnotic, as that same energy connects all that is, has been, and continues to be.
Dee Calvasina is a freelance author and monthly columnist who supports the conservation of nature and all wildlife at Deer Haven Park, LLC. To support this effort, visit by keeping abreast of touring options and events at deerhavenpark.org, like them on FB, or call 8-DEER-TOURS (833-378-6877).
