It is said that the summer solstice ushers in a time of self-growth and transformation. Such is meant to enable a sense of inner power by way of illumination or enlightenment. Akin to enhancing one’s own being. To shine. Nature itself illuminates this time of year but also has a way of reaching out to enable such in others ... the animal kingdom, humankind.
Yet, there is also a sense that this resonating beauty is seeking, yearning — beseeching those of whom it supports for some form of reciprocation. Respect. Yes, this is a time when Earth’s energy is shared with all creation, from the meek to the grand. In return, this essence seems only to request a gentle hand, a light footprint, a welcoming warmth, and a depth of repose which can only result in admiration.
Perhaps this could be one of the perceptions that visitors so fervently feel when crossing the threshold into Deer Haven Park. Many a guest will comment how embarking upon such a journey is like venturing into “another world.” Many will note that traveling within DHP’s boundaries brings about a sense of calm, reprieve, appreciation.
Taking all this into consideration, July is a monumental time to escape into the Park’s splendor. Discernment begins to present itself while traveling the length of entrance road parallel to the Park. The racing of rubber upon nearby highway pavement harshly ricochets through one’s inner ear. Obnoxious. Hurried. Realization sets in that we as a human race are always just that ... racing.
A slight curve away from this scene seems not so slight as the Park’s entrance gate looms ahead. Its appearance is one of impenetrable allegiance. Formidable until it begins to slide aside, allowing entrance by way of unspoken invitation. Immediately, as if life’s rushing is merely an illusion, nature in the Park entices one into its calm embrace.
A quiet still hovers upon entering, the gate’s receding closure locking out cares and worries, leaving the hustle and bustle of life beyond its borders. A mild breeze upon humid air escorts a plethora of scents released from lush green grasses and billowing wildflowers.
Mourning doves coo as the buzzing of bees replaces the drumming of traffic. Tranquility lovingly extends its proverbial hand. Once accepted, a quiet still envelops as butterflies’ breeze by, flitting their way on a voyage which is oblivious to any outsider’s presence. Suddenly, an amplified songbird symphony fills the sky. It is as if a feathered chorus has rehearsed for your anticipated arrival.
A short distance away, July’s penetrating sun shines its magnificence upon grazing white and brown whitetail deer. With wild grasses hanging from relishing faces, their timid gaze follows your leisured passing. Chewing, they appear curious, ears twitching to and fro. Awareness. Insight. The shared moment is captivating. Thick winter coats have shed, producing a glistening, summer auburn-hued fur whose beauty is incomparable. Illuminating.
Fawns have evacuated their camouflaged nooks to begin foraging with their birth does. Self-growth. Bucks are well into new antler development which are richly encapsulated in capillary-filled velvet. Their enthralling visage is highlighted by their masculine stance and unyielding stare. Transformation. Inner power.
Wild turkeys have birthed their poults and scurry from here to there with their wee ones trailing in astute formation behind. Never wavering. Oblivious to the grander array of life as it unfolds, their energy of youth exuding around them. Welcoming. Warmth.
Ah, yes. How could one experience this sense of illumination and enlightenment and not allow such to enhance one’s own being? To feel Earth’s penetrating energy reciprocating from the meek to the grand. Beyond the fence at DHP. Where all of nature, wildlife, and humankind resonate in harmony and beauty. All one needs to do is venture, absorb, respect. Then shine. Simply shine.