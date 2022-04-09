Spring is such an exuberant time of year beyond the fence at Deer Haven Park. The snow abates and the sun shines higher and brighter as the breeze ushers in a warm caress. Overhead, boisterous geese announce their return, and it is as if all of nature collectively exhales a great (nearly audible) sigh of relief.
It seems as if there is not one of the over 3,000 conservation acres of the park this time of year that is not filled with perpetual and melodious birdsong. As each species find their mates and nest build, their celebratory hymns serve to lift the heart and fill the soul.
Osprey, blue herons, and turkey vultures return, and the park’s resident bald eagles have remodeled their decade old nest and prepared for this year’s offspring. Eagles will mate for life, and DHP’s pair have granted visitors the pleasure of their company and offspring for many seasons. After roughly 34-36 days of incubation, it is between mid-April and mid-May when eggs will hatch. As many a frequent visitor knows, tours will be kept at least 660 feet from the nest until the nestlings fledge between late June and late July. Very sensitive to human activity these wee ones are, and very sensitive to their livelihood are park officials.
Warmer days also will allow for wildlife species who were in a state of torpor to actively search out food and escape their cramp winter spaces for the great outdoors. Torpor is a state in which a creature lowers its body temperature to match as much as possible the temperature of their surroundings. Torpor also institutes long interludes of inactivity to sustain a modicum of metabolism rate and make use of fat reserves for survival. In this decreased metabolic state, many species will sleep a lot, but not necessarily completely hibernate.
The park’s winter sleepers include the groundhog, bats, ladybugs, queen bumblebees, and tree squirrels, all of which will be resuming normal daily activities. Even the park’s reptiles and amphibians will be waking. Resident turtles who have burrowed below dirt and mud will sense ground temperatures changing and become active, as will Reeder Creek’s frog population. Interestingly, many species of frogs will literally freeze during winter, their body mechanics serving as a type of antifreeze to keep internal organs sustained and will thaw to resume life again come spring. A true rebirth!
Meanwhile, the DHP family of wildlife who remain less active but awake all winter long welcome warming climes in unison. These would include the whitetail deer (whose impregnated does will not birth their young for another month or two), fox, coyote, raccoons, fishers, beavers, wild turkey, rabbits, and a plethora of bird species.
Even the trees, flowers, and shrubs are awakening with buds and blossoms galore, impacting all one’s senses. The amazing display of flora and fauna at the park during spring is as jubilantly celebrated and welcomed by humankind as well.
Most importantly, park staff and volunteers rev up with preliminary meetings to discuss this touring season’s reopening to the public. New gift items arrive on the Visitor Center shelves and auto, bus, private and photography tour schedules are opened with anticipation of what this new season might bring. With each new day’s dawning, from the end of April through the end of October, DHP strives to share nature in all its magnificence, to indulge visitors in its fascinating military history, and to revel in the awe of the wildlife as once again visitors and supporters are welcomed with open arms to share in the sublime world beyond the fence.