Wouldn’t you agree that some of the best encounters in life begin with the question: “What if ... ?”
It would appear that many of today’s noteworthy advances began with such a query. Medical science, agriculture, technology, artists, writers — it seems humankind in general regularly finds themselves asking “what if” at any given moment in many different circumstances.
Such was the case at Deer Haven Park one day last autumn. You see, DHP closes for tourist season at the end of October each year. Besides reserved private tours in the off-season, the park does not reopen for regular business until spring. This has been the norm for years, but ... what if? A park employee was silently brainstorming one afternoon, verbalized a thought and immediately others chimed in. An excited banter ensued and like clockwork, a tentative holiday plan materialized.
Sure, there were some looming thoughts: Would folks wish to venture out on New Year’s Eve morning; and most importantly, what of the weather?
Regardless, staff and volunteers were determined to proceed with optimism as plans were put into place, a touring route agreed upon, and refreshment ideas shared. With limited reserved seating available and only one tour being offered, it was a delight when tickets sold out in just over 24 hours. History would once again be made beyond the fence at DHP.
Thus, the first Winter Wonderland Holiday White Deer Bus Tour materialized on New Year’s Eve morning 2022. What better way to close one year and preliminarily welcome in the next than to take time out to appreciate Mother Nature, the park’s plentiful wildlife, and learn a little about its military history?
As the morning dawned, it was as if the Great Spirit, who assuredly oversees these original Iroquois lands, had blessed the landscape with warmth enough to melt snow and ice. It was extraordinary, too, as merely one week prior subzero temperatures glazed an icy portrait of which Jack Frost would be proud.
Not this day, however. As the thermostat strived for record-breaking temps akin to that of a true Olympian, moisture-laden clouds hung low, but even they refused to dampen the spirits of anticipant guests. As the tour bus loaded, the only lingering thoughts were that of whether the white deer would be out and about this day. What would nature reveal during this unexpected visit?
Camera bearing participants came from near and far, some from out of state, others who drove over three hours just to experience this event, the majority having never toured. The journey’s first stop was at a munitions igloo. Though the weather was mild, somehow the massive cement and steel unit felt much colder than during tourist season. The steel handle of its 1,000-pound door was stinging with cold, its interior deep and dark with an engulfing essence reminiscent of a WWII catacomb. Its center’s vast, hollow domain had such reverb that many could not speak at once lest the echoing roar become deafening. Such caused the group to amusingly ponder how an a cappella of “Alde Lang Syne” might resonate?
Onward bound, an abundance of military and wildlife information was covered. Much to the delight of all, numerous brown and white whitetail paused their daily routines long enough for photos to gratefully be taken. The eagles had departed for the season, but as such allowed an up-close look at their huge, man-size nest, a treat that cannot be had while the nest is occupied.
Incorporating other pertinent and noteworthy stops, the two-hour tour eventually rounded back to the Visitor Center where the group could partake in homemade pastries, hot drinks, and a mulled wine or sparkling cider toast to welcome in 2023 What an absolutely wonderful way to celebrate history, nature, wildlife, and those supporters who came out to help DHP realize a brand new adventure beyond the fence, simply by asking what if?