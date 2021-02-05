In order to get clean, pollution-free energy, the city of Canandaigua is moving away from reliance on fossil fuels by launching Gateway Community Power, a Community Choice Aggregation program that allows the city to pool local electricity demand with other Ontario County municipalities to provide low-cost, fixed-rate renewable electricity supply. Using renewable energy dramatically reduces greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming and other environmental problems. Renewable energy is produced from wind and solar sources.
In his new book, local author Jim Bobreski has collected his monthly Finger Lakes Times essays on alternate energy and added a few added chapters to describe the economics, politics and technology of alternate energy and its importance to the future of civilization.
Bobreski points out, in writing about the Finger Lakes: “Currently our region is being threatened with contamination from farm chemical run off, large landfill sites, depletion of wildlife, and a lack of public will to protect our lakes. Global warming is having its effect too. In days gone by, there are old postcards showing the numerous icehouses along the shores of the Finger Lakes. Some pictures show the ice to be two foot thick. Today the ice barely skims over the lakes. The lakes are registering lower oxygen levels which means less fish can survive. What is clear to me is how quickly we can damage what nature took thousands of years to create.”
I agree. I would add the threats caused by common use of lawn chemicals, which pollute the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the earth we all travel on. These chemicals, used to destroy dandelions and other harmless weeds, cause cancer, Parkinson’s disease and respiratory and reproductive disorders for humans, poison domestic animals and wildlife, and wreak havoc on our lakes.
One objection to utilizing alternate energy sources is harm to birds.
Bobreski explains: “Yes, wind turbines do, on occasion, kill birds. But they can be located out of the path of migratory birds and are not a major killer of birds. The number one killer of birds are tall stationary buildings. And Fluffy, that cute little kitty that sits in your window space, is not a distant No. 2 in the bird killing category. Some turbines now have bird perches that allow migratory birds to take a break on their long flights, which aids their survival.”
At a time when our water supply is becoming a periled commodity, Bobreski reminds us that “the volume of fresh water used by energy producers, to grow and process the grain for ethanol, to slush the shale rock formations to cut and transport coal, to drill, lubricate, and permeate gas and oil pockets in hydrofracking, to cool thermoelectric power plants, to refine gasoline is enormous … In places like Colorado where there are consistent patterns of drought conditions and wildfires, aquifers that contain the most healthiest of drinking water are being used to process shale oil. Sometimes, it seems, we are not the most intelligent creatures.”
“Coal: the black widow spider of energy” describes how coal converts large volumes of fresh water to toxic water. Coal mines contain highly neurotoxic metals including mercury, arsenic and cadmium that continue to leak out of the open pits long after the coal has been removed. They cause cancer, neurological and respiratory illness, and birth defects for at least two generations after one leaves the job site.
Bobreski has seen highways “littered with coal dust, which made the highways slick and dangerous to drive. The dust is a problem with train transportation as well.”
In another essay, Bobreski briefly noted “a shift to eating plant-based foods may be a solution” to enhance environmental protection. I hope in future columns, Bobreski will pay closer attention to this issue.
Each essay in the book offers thoughtful insights about alternate energy and other environmental issues. By collecting his essays together in his book, Bobreski provides a wealth of information that is relevant to the choices we make that can either destroy or help save our planet.