Town of Geneva Climate Smart Coordinator Jacob Fox answers your questions about recycling, composting, lawn care, etc.
• • •
Today’s question: What are carbon credits?
There has been a lot of buzz about carbon credits over the past few years. Basically they are an attempt to solve our global pollution problem with a “market-based solution.”
The idea is that there is a certain amount of carbon that we can tolerate in the atmosphere, and we need to create a system that keep us near that “tolerable level of carbon pollution.” So the way this usually plays out is that there are certain activities that are acceptable in our society for pollution. For example: power-plants, mining, transportation, heating/cooling, and others. These are industries that we need to survive, but we have not figured out how to make them carbon neutral.
So the idea is, that if a power plant is emitting 100 tons of carbon per year over that “tolerable limit,” then we need to figure out a way to capture or remove 100 tons of carbon somewhere else in the atmosphere, so that the carbon in the atmosphere can stay balanced. Activities such as planting trees, renewable energy, regenerative agriculture and industrial carbon capture are just a few of the activities that are currently earning carbon credits through local, national, or global carbon credit programs.
All of this sounds great, in theory, but there are a few things to consider here. First of all, there are two main types of carbon credits — “offsetting” and “insetting.” An example of carbon offsets is when a power plant emits 100 tons of carbon per year and pays someone to plant enough trees to capture 100 tons of carbon per year. An example of a carbon inset is when a food processing company sends tons of food waste to a landfill, which causes methane; carbon insetting would be if the food company decides to compost the food waste and use the soil within its supply chain to grow crops. Insets are ideal because they take a problem that used to be externalized, internalizes it and provides value to the supply chain.
Offsets and insets can have their benefits, but we need to make sure we don’t add another variable to the mix. For example, constructing a large solar facility or an industrial carbon capture facility requires large amounts of raw materials. The pollution that comes from extraction of these raw materials must be factored into the equation. Solar panels are an example — Yes, emission free electricity is great, but is it worth the devastation of cobalt and lithium mines across the world? Sure it offsets carbon, but there is other pollution we must consider.
Also, who is tracking these things? This is a huge problem in the carbon credit world. While there are legitimate carbon credits being sold every day, there also are some sketchy ones. For example, a power plant in upstate NY buying carbon credits from a forest in Kenya. We need to be sure of a few things. First, is someone checking on the forest to ensure it is performing the carbon capture? Secondly, do we create an unintentional market? For example, a forest was not being planned to be cut down … the owner of the forest hears about carbon credits … the forest owner threatens to cut down the forest unless someone pays for the forest carbon. This can be overcome by having more local solutions and better monitoring of projects, which is expected to happen as carbon credits gain more popularity.
Carbon credits can be very helpful in bridging the gap between “where we are” and “where we want to be.” This means that we currently have systems that we depend on that are going to pollute. In the meantime let’s try to balance that pollution. However, carbon is not the only measurement we need to pay attention to. The best analogy I have is carbon pollution is like a fever. You measure your body temperature and recognize that you have a fever, but it is not exactly the fever that needs to be addressed. The fever is a response to other things going wrong.
Back to carbon, we have too much carbon in our atmosphere because we HAVE been burning fossil fuels, BUT we also have carbon pollution because we have degraded our soils and the ecosystem’s ability to capture and cycle carbon. So will preserving a forest in Kenya help our carbon pollution? Yes probably, but it would be better to have a local carbon offset or inset so we can see the whole picture and understand the need for balance.
If the United States completely paves our country with concrete because we rely on the Amazon rain forest to stay intact as a carbon offset, that is not really where we want to be either. We need balance and understanding of our global pollution sources, flows, and how to stop it. It won’t happen all at once, but there is some pretty “low hanging fruit.”